British and Irish lions could warm up in Scotland before South Africa tour | Rugby Union News

British and Irish lions have never played in Scotland

British and Irish Lions could make their debut in Scotland before

Tour of South Africa next year.

It is understood that Scotland, Wales and Ireland are all possible hosts of a possible Lions match against an opponent hitherto unnamed.

The game, if carried out, would be at the end of June 2021 before leaving for South Africa for an eight-game tour that presents three tests against the Springboks world champions.

Meanwhile, Twickenham is unlikely to be available as the Gallagher 2021 Premier League final is scheduled for June 26.

The Lions drew their latest series of tests against New Zealand

"We are always open to business, and we have a history of organizing major events beyond Scotland Test matches, such as football games for Celtic, Hearts and Liverpool, music concerts and European rugby finals and Guinness PRO14," he said. Scottish Rugby Union in a statement to the PA news agency.

"We have a history of Lions as rich as any of the nations, and it would be great to host the famous red shirts on Scottish soil for the first time."

The Lions played a warm-up match before the New Zealand tour in 2005, drawing 25-25 against Argentina in Cardiff.

And they approached the barbarians in Hong Kong eight years later, before traveling through Australia.