Britain’s Prince Andrew accepts U.S. service of sexual assault lawsuit By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Andrew has accepted service in the United States of a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who said the Duke of York forced her to have sex with him at the London home of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, jointly agreed that service was effective as of Sept. 21, according to a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The prince has until Oct. 29 to respond to the lawsuit.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.