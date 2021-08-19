Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — British supermarket group Morrisons on Thursday agreed a takeover offer worth 7.0 billion pounds ($9.54 billion) from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), dropping its recommendation of a lower bid from a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group. Morrisons said CD&R’s offer is worth 285 pence a share, trumping a 272 pence a share offer, worth 6.7 billion pounds, from the consortium led by Softbank-owned Fortress. CD&R’s offer, which Morrisons’ board intends to recommend unanimously, gives the supermarket chain an enterprise value of 9.7 billion pounds once its debt is taken into account.

Article content The battle for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer after Tesco , Sainsbury’s and Asda, is the most high-profile looming takeover amid a raft of bids and counter bids, reflecting private equity’s appetite for UK Plc. CD&R’s agreed bid represents a 60% premium to Morrisons’ share price before takeover interest emerged in mid-June. Morrisons’ shares closed Thursday at 279.2 pence, indicating investors expected a higher offer. CD&R, which has former Tesco boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser, had a 230 pence-a-share proposal worth 5.52 billion pounds rejected by Morrisons on June 17. Morrisons subsequently recommended a bid from Fortress worth 6.3 billion pounds, which was then raised after major shareholders, including Silchester, M&G and Hambro, indicated they wanted more.