Britain’s Morrisons agrees to CD&R’s $9.54 billion offer By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – British supermarket group Morrisons on Thursday agreed a takeover offer worth 7.0 billion pounds ($9.54 billion) from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, dropping its recommendation of a lower bid from the Fortress-led consortium.
Morrisons said CD&R’s offer is worth 285 pence a share, trumping a 272 pence a share offer, worth 6.7 billion pounds, from a consortium led by Softbank (OTC:) owned Fortress Investment Group.
