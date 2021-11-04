Britain’s mid-sized Metro Bank gets Carlyle bid approach

Article content

Metro Bank said it has received a takeover approach from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle, sending its battered shares by as much as 31% higher, in a sign of growing interest in Britain’s mid-sized banks.

Metro Bank, which had a market capitalisation of 178 million pounds ($242 million) at Wednesday’s closing price, said it was engaging with Carlyle.

But it added in a statement there was no certainty an offer would be made and advised its shareholders to take no action.

Shares in Metro Bank, which have slumped around 57% since February 2020 as they and other mid-sized lenders struggled with low interest rates and competition, were up 29% at 1125 GMT and heading for their best ever one-day performance.