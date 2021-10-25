Britain’s Co-op bank confirms TSB approach

Article content

LONDON — Britain’s Co-operative Bank confirmed on Monday that it expressed interest in potentially buying TSB from Spanish lender Banco de Sabadell.

The bank said that it sent a letter to Banco de Sabadell but that no discussions are currently taking place between the two banks.

Sabadell said on Saturday its board has rejected an offer from Co-operative Bank for its British subsidiary, after Sky News first reported about the approach. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)