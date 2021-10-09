Britain to stress need for ‘significant change’ to N.Ireland protocol

Article content LONDON — Britain will tell the European Union again next week that “significant change” to the Northern Ireland protocol is vital for genuinely good relations between London and Brussels to be restored. The protocol was part of the Brexit divorce settlement British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the EU, but London has said it must be rewritten less than a year after taking force due to the barriers businesses face when importing British goods into the province.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees post-Brexit relations with Britain, said on Thursday the EU's executive would finalize measures next week aimed at resolving post-Brexit trading issues in Northern Ireland by the end of the year or early 2022. But Sefcovic reiterated that he would not renegotiate the protocol, and that solutions would have to be found within the terms of a deal designed to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland. Britain's Brexit Minister David Frost is due to give a speech to the diplomatic community in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, on Tuesday. He is expected to say endless negotiation is not an option and that London will need to act using the Article 16 safeguard mechanism if solutions cannot be agreed rapidly, according to extracts of his speech released by his office on Saturday.