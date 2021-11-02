Britain to set out how finance can help meet net-zero goals

Article content LONDON — British finance minister Rishi Sunak will tell companies on Wednesday to set out plans by 2023 for a transition to a low-carbon economy, as part of steps to make Britain the world’s first net-zero financial center. These plans must include targets to mitigate climate risk, interim goals between now and 2050, and measures to meet them, the finance ministry said ahead of a speech by Sunak to the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. However, there will be no mandatory net-zero commitments for firms or a ban on investments in carbon intensive activities, the ministry said. Instead, investors would have to determine if companies’ plans were adequate or credible.

Article content “There will be new requirements for UK financial institutions and listed companies to publish net zero transition plans that detail how they will adapt and decarbonise as the UK moves towards to a net zero economy by 2050,” the ministry said. A new task force will offer a model for transition plans in an attempt to avoid ‘greenwashing’. Britain will also publish next year proposals setting out how the financial sector should transition to net zero by 2050. Sunak welcomed a planned announcement from the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero that over $130 trillion of private capital, equivalent to 40% of the world’s financial assets, would now be aligned to climate goals of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the ministry said.