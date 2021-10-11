Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel – Heathrow CEO

Article content LONDON — Britain should put policies in place to ensure airlines start switching to sustainable aviation fuels, said the boss of the country’s busiest airport said on Monday, ahead of the COP26 global climate conference which starts later this month. Airlines, airports and manufacturers are all pressing for government support to increase production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to help them lower their carbon footprints and enable the industry to hit its climate goals.

Article content The chief executive of London’s Heathrow airport said Britain, as COP26 host, should lead the world in helping to scale up SAF production by bringing in rules for its use, a price support mechanism via contracts for difference, and loan guarantees. “We should aim for 2019 to have been the peak year for fossil fuel use in global aviation,” Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said in a statement on Monday. SAF generally produces up to 70% less carbon than fossil fuels but is more costly, particularly as production volumes are currently very low at less than 1% of total jet fuel demand. The aviation industry has thrown its weight behind SAF as a way to make flying more environmentally friendly before less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen airplane options become available from the late 2030s.