Britain proposes global competitiveness objective for financial regulators By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain proposed on Tuesday to require financial regulators to safeguard the global competitiveness of the financial sector as a formal objective in their work after Brexit.
“The government intends to provide for a greater focus on growth and international competitiveness through the introduction of new secondary objectives for the Prudential (NYSE:) Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority,” the finance ministry said in proposals put out to public consultation.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.