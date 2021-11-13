Britain drafts COP26 plan to make sure promised climate cash arrives

Article content GLASGOW — The British hosts of the COP26 U.N. climate talks published a proposal on Saturday to make sure rich countries deliver climate finance to the world’s poorest nations in future years, after past promises remain unfulfilled. Finance has proved one of the toughest issues https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/climate-finance-could-make-or-break-cop26-summit-heres-why-2021-11-01 to solve at the meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. Rich nations, whose emissions are responsible for the majority of human-caused climate change, failed to meet a long-held promise to deliver $100 billion a year by 2020 to support poorer countries’ efforts https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/that-sinking-feeling-poor-nations-struggle-with-un-climate-fund-2021-11-11 to cope with the effects of global warming.

Article content That has cast a shadow over the summit, making other negotiations on carbon markets and strengthening climate targets harder to unblock, with some poorer nations saying they cannot cut emissions faster unless they get more financial help. The draft proposal, one of many drawn up by Britain to be published at the end of COP26, asks a U.N. committee to report next year on progress towards delivering the $100 billion, and proposes government ministers meet in 2022, 2024 and 2026 to discuss climate finance. The regular check-ins would attempt to keep up pressure on rich countries to fulfill promises to mobilize the cash. The British proposal also asks countries to increase their contributions to deliver the $100 billion.