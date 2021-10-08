Britain calls on ex-Tesco boss ‘Drastic Dave’ to fix supply chain

Article content LONDON — Boris Johnson has turned to former Tesco boss Dave Lewis to fix supply chain problems that have hit the British economy and sparked criticism of the Prime Minister’s response. Lewis, who was nicknamed “Drastic Dave” after fixing businesses at consumer goods group Unilever through cost cutting and innovative marketing and led Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco for six years, was named on Friday for a three month stint as the government’s supply chain adviser. A post-Brexit shortage of workers, exacerbated by the global strains of the COVID-19 crisis, has hobbled Britain’s supply chains for everything from fuel and pork to poultry and bottled water, putting any recovery from the pandemic under threat.

Article content After Johnson faced industry criticism for his response to the crisis, the appointment of the well-respected Lewis may be seen as an olive branch to the business community. The government said Lewis, who starts the role on Monday, will advise both Johnson and Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay on both immediate improvements and any necessary long-term changes to the country’s supply chains for goods. He will also work with government officials to quickly resolve acute, short term issues. “This includes both identifying the causes of current blockages and pre-empting potential future ones, and advising on resolutions either through direct government action or through industry with government support,” the government added in a statement.