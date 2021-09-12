Britain begins world’s largest trial of blood test for 50 types of cancer

Article content

LONDON — Britain’s state-run National Health Service will on Monday begin the world’s biggest trial of Grail Inc’s flagship Galleri blood test that can be used to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

The Galleri test looks at the DNA in a patient’s blood to determine if any come from cancer cells. Earlier diagnosis of cancers leads to dramatically increased survival rates.

The NHS said it wanted to recruit 140,000 volunteers in England to see how well the test worked as part of a randomized control trial. Half of the participants will have their blood sample screened with the Galleri test right away.