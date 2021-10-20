Britain and New Zealand strike free trade deal

Article content LONDON/WELLINGTON — Britain and New Zealand have reached agreement in principle on a free trade deal designed to reduce tariffs, improve services trade, and take London one step closer to membership in a broader trans-Pacific trade agreement. Prime ministers Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed the deal in a Zoom call on Wednesday after 16 months of negotiation. “This is a great trade deal for the United Kingdom, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and furthering our ties with the Indo-Pacific,” Johnson said in a statement.

Article content It comes only months after a similar British agreement with Australia as ministers in London look to flesh out a post-Brexit pivot away from relying on commerce with the European Union. New Zealand’s prime minister, Ardern, said at a news conference in Wellington that the trade deal was the country’s best ever. “This deal serves New Zealand’s economy and exporters well as we reconnect, rebuild and recover from COVID-19, and look forward into the future,” Ardern said. All tariffs on all products will be eliminated between both countries – and a vast majority of these, 97%, will be removed the day the trade deal comes into force, Ardern said. It also fully opens up the British market to lamb imports from New Zealand which upset Britain’s farmers.