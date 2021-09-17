Britain acted in opportunistic manner over U.S.-Australia deal -French source By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

PARIS (Reuters) – The United Kingdom acted in an opportunistic manner in the deal struck between the United States and Australia which ended a $40 billion submarine contract deal between Canberra and Paris, a French diplomatic source said on Friday.

“The UK accompanied this operation opportunistically,” the French diplomatic source said. “We do not need to consult in Paris with our ambassador to know what to think and what conclusions to draw from it.”

France has not mentioned Britain in any official communication regarding the deal, focusing its ire on Australia and in particular the United States.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR