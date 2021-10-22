Bristol Myers interested in buying Aurinia Pharma

(Reuters) – Bristol Myers (NYSE:) Squibb Co has expressed interest in buying autoimmune disease drug developer Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:) Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aurinia’s shares closed up nearly 27% on the news, giving it a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
The report said no final decision has been made and that Bristol Myers could opt out of a potential deal.
Both Bristol Myers and Aurinia declined to comment on the matter.
Aurinia sells a treatment for a kidney disorder called lupus nephritis and is testing out treatments for other autoimmune and kidney diseases, according to its website.
