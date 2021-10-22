Bristol Myers interested in buying Aurinia Pharma – Bloomberg News

Article content

Bristol Myers Squibb Co has expressed interest in buying autoimmune disease drug developer Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-22/bristol-myers-said-to-make-takeover-approach-to-aurinia?sref=WJKVI5nK on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aurinia’s shares closed up nearly 27% on the news, giving it a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The report said no final decision has been made and that Bristol Myers could opt out of a potential deal.

Both Bristol Myers and Aurinia declined to comment on the matter.

Aurinia sells a treatment for a kidney disorder called lupus nephritis and is testing out treatments for other autoimmune and kidney diseases, according to its website. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ruhi Soni; Editing by Devika Syamnath)