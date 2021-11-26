Brielle Biermann’s White Salty K Bikini: Photo – Hollywood Life

Brielle Biermann looked sensational as she lounged on a sandy beach, modeling one of her mom’s two piece swimsuits.

Brielle Biermann, 24, is the perfect bikini model! Kim Zolciak‘s daughter looked sexier than ever as she sported a two-piece white swimsuit from her mom’s Salty K line in an ad posted on Friday, Nov. 25. The brunette posed with her long legs spread down the beach she showed off her golden tan and three Cartier LOVE bangles on her right wrist.

Brielle accessorized the spaghetti strap bandeau top and high waist bottom with a blush pink bucket hat that partially covered her eyes as she gazed off into the abyss. “Happy Thanksgiving from our Salty K family to yours! Brielle wearing our Seashells top + bottom…#saltykswim,” the brand captioned the Instagram post, naming the styles of the top and bottom, which retail for $90/each.

Earlier this year, Brielle opened up about her fitness plan and shedding some pounds after the COVID-19 quarantine. “I only eat between 3-8 every day!” she said via a fan question and answer session on Us Weekly‘s Instagram account back in March. The 24-year-old also confessed that there’s one particular fast food restaurant she visits on the regular. “I go to [Chick-fil-A] EVERYDAY (except Sunday) around 3 for my breakfast/lunch,” she added.

Her go-to order? Their classic chicken sandwich with extra pickles, or a spicy chicken sandwich with extra sauce (she keeps extra in her fridge), along with a large soda drink. In 2019, she also revealed she was a fan of intermittent fasting, which means you time meals around certain times of day — generally avoiding the afternoons.

The reality star particularly missed her Chick-fil-A visits during quarantine when her dad Kroy Biermann didn’t want her to leave the house and expose herself (and later potentially family members) to the virus. “We got in this huge argument one day because finally I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m having withdrawals or what’s happening, but I’m going a little insane here. I just want some sense of normalcy. Can I please go to Chick-fil-A?’” she said to Us Weekly in 2020.