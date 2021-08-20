Brielle Biermann’s Gucci Thong From Mom Kim Zolciak – Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Another day, another sexy photo from Brielle Biermann who looked fabulous modeling her mom’s g-string Gucci thong.

Brielle Biermann, 24, always makes a statement on social media, no matter what she’s wearing and her latest photo may just be her sexiest to date. Brielle showed off her backside in her mother, Kim Zolciak’s, Gucci g-string thong that had a large diamond GG medallion at the top of the back. In the photo, which you can see HERE, Brielle didn’t show off anything other than her butt and gorgeous long blonde hair.

Brielle posted the photo which was taken on a beach with the caption, “my mom bought it first but i wore it first.” Kim took to the comments section writing, “I bought it for us both crazy,” while Brielle’s sister, Ariana, 19, commented, “UNBELIEVABLE.”

It’s no surprise that Brielle rocked her mom’s undergarments, considering she and her sister Ariana constantly match their outfits to their mother. Just recently, Brielle rocked a tiny leopard print string bikini from her mom’s swimsuit brand, Salty K, and it was the same exact one that Kim and Ariana modeled earlier in the summer.

We love that Brielle and her mom always rock matching bikinis and when Brielle isn’t showing off her fabulous figure in a swimsuit, she is usually rocking some sort of sexy dress. Just last week, Brielle looked stunning when she wore a sleeveless, plunging tan SHEIN dress.

The tight maxi dress featured a super low-cut neckline and massive cutouts on the sides that revealed her tiny waist. She styled the frock with a pair of metallic gold ankle-strap heels and sunglasses.