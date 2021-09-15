Home Business Bridgewater’s Dalio, asked about his future, says “done in a year or...

Bridgewater’s Dalio, asked about his future, says “done in a year or two” By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bridgewater Associates Chairman Ray Dalio attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, who founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, said at the SALT conference on Wednesday that he expects to be “done in a year or two” when asked about his future plans.

Bridgewater has been transitioning to the next generation of leadership for some time, and Dalio, when asked what he planned to do, said “go quiet.”

Dalio https://www.bridgewater.com/people/ray-dalio, 72, is widely followed for his opinions on global problems and potential solutions. He is Bridgewater’s Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©