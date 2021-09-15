Bridgewater’s Dalio, asked about his future, says “done in a year or two” By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, who founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, said at the SALT conference on Wednesday that he expects to be “done in a year or two” when asked about his future plans.
Bridgewater has been transitioning to the next generation of leadership for some time, and Dalio, when asked what he planned to do, said “go quiet.”
Dalio https://www.bridgewater.com/people/ray-dalio, 72, is widely followed for his opinions on global problems and potential solutions. He is Bridgewater’s Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer.
