Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley On Bonding With Phoebe Dynevor

“We’re a team and there’s no egos in that sense.”
“She’s so lovely,” said the 26-year-old, who plays Kate Sharma. “There was one week I was feeling quite stressed out about certain things and she took me to a reformer Pilates class and that was really nice. And we just had some girl time.”
Simone also shared some insight about the cast dynamic, saying that they’re “all so supportive of one another. We’re a team and there’s no egos in that sense. Everyone understands we’re all in the same boat and we’re in it together.”
As for her character, who has metaphorically inherited the crown jewel from Daphne, Simone described her as instinctive and “really smart.” “She’s not easily swayed by what everyone else is doing.”
And, while we have scant details on what’s exactly in store for the season, Simone teased her character’s journey, saying, “We meet her in different vulnerable moments and discover her background a little bit more and the family trauma that she holds. There’s a lot of common cause for an audience to relate to her.”
As far as other details go, we’ll just have to wait and see! But, rest assured, Simone did say that the scenes she’s watched are “looking amazing” and “everyone’s smashing it.”
That’s it from this dispatch! Now, if you don’t mind me, I’ll be starting a summoning circle to hasten the 2022 release date of Season 2, and yes, I am taking volunteers.
