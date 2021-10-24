Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley On Bonding With Phoebe Dynevor

“We’re a team and there’s no egos in that sense.”

In the new interview with People, Simone opened up about how Phoebe Dynevor — who is now taking a more peripheral role in Season 2 as the focus shifts to her older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) — helped her feel welcome on set.


Pietro S. D’aprano / Getty Images for Prada

“She’s so lovely,” said the 26-year-old, who plays Kate Sharma. “There was one week I was feeling quite stressed out about certain things and she took me to a reformer Pilates class and that was really nice. And we just had some girl time.”


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren, Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Now is a good time to mention that I will be demanding a scene where Phoebe’s Daphne gives Kate advice on her brother over tea while also being like, yeah, he kinda sucks sometimes and is a child!

Simone also shared some insight about the cast dynamic, saying that they’re “all so supportive of one another. We’re a team and there’s no egos in that sense. Everyone understands we’re all in the same boat and we’re in it together.”


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

This season, Simone will also be joined by newcomers Charithra Chandran and Shelley Conn, who play Kate’s younger sister Edwina and mother Mary, respectively. 

As for her character, who has metaphorically inherited the crown jewel from Daphne, Simone described her as instinctive and “really smart.” “She’s not easily swayed by what everyone else is doing.”


LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Don’t mind me, just currently trying to process all the thrilling tropes that will be explored via Anthony’s playful stubbornness and Kate’s unwillingness to deal with his mess.

And, while we have scant details on what’s exactly in store for the season, Simone teased her character’s journey, saying, “We meet her in different vulnerable moments and discover her background a little bit more and the family trauma that she holds. There’s a lot of common cause for an audience to relate to her.”


Netflix

Is the season out yet? Unfortunately no. Am I already a member of Kate hive? You bet.

As far as other details go, we’ll just have to wait and see! But, rest assured, Simone did say that the scenes she’s watched are “looking amazing” and “everyone’s smashing it.”


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

And while I have no access to the filming of Bridgerton Season 2, I have no reason not to believe her!

That’s it from this dispatch! Now, if you don’t mind me, I’ll be starting a summoning circle to hasten the 2022 release date of Season 2, and yes, I am taking volunteers.

