Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Talks Fear Of Failure

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“What I’ve started to realize about this industry is that the highs can be really high, but the lows can be really low.”

Dear readers, Lady Whistledown has a correspondence from our very own, beloved “diamond of the first water” Phoebe Dynevor.


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

No, but really, in all seriousness, the 26-year-old actor — who skyrocketed to fame after Bridgerton became a smash hit — sat down with Harper’s Bazaar UK for their November cover to talk about navigating the pressures of the industry and what’s in store for her.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for dunhill

Phoebe detailed in the interview that she was didn’t believe the series would be that successful — yes, despite the fact that it was produced by Shonda Rhimes, made by Netflix, and offered the perfect blend of Regency era dress and modern-day flair.


Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

“In the first season, people were saying to me, ‘You know this could be huge,’ but you don’t ever believe that, and you will never understand what it feels like until it happens to you,” she explained. “It’s quite out-of-the-body and weird.”


Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

She continued, adding that she thought it was “just another project” and “didn’t think anyone was going to care.” But — lo and behold — the series has already been renewed for three more turns.


Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The much-anticipated second season will focus on Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony, as he seeks a serious romance with Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma. As a result, Phoebe will be taking on a lesser presence in the series, saying her character has “matured. It’s so much fun to play, because she knows herself and she’s saying it how it is.”

And while audiences are just getting to know Phoebe, the actor has been honing her craft for more than a decade. “I knew that at some point, something would happen,” she said, referencing her breakthrough success. “I just never imagined quite the scale. I don’t think anyone knows how to handle that.”

In terms of how she navigates the pressures of fame post-Bridgerton, Phoebe said, “I worry about everything. I’m full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself.”


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Annabel’s

But, she said she’s established a routine for coping with the spotlight and taking care of her mental well-being. “Decaf coffee! And I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it’s quite hectic at the moment.”

And while she’s still getting used to the limelight, Phoebe explained that, at the end of the day, it’s about creating art she admires. “What I’ve started to realize about this industry is that the highs can be really high, but the lows can be really low, so it’s finding that middle ground and centering oneself. It’s really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting – that’s the excitement for me.”

To read Phoebe’s full interview with Harper’s, click here. And now, dear Whistledown benefactors, I must bid you adieu.

