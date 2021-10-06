Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Talks Fear Of Failure

And while she’s still getting used to the limelight, Phoebe explained that, at the end of the day, it’s about creating art she admires. “What I’ve started to realize about this industry is that the highs can be really high, but the lows can be really low, so it’s finding that middle ground and centering oneself. It’s really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting – that’s the excitement for me.”