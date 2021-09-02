‘Bridgerton’ Star Rege-Jean Page Goes Public With Rumored Girlfriend At GQ Awards

He was the apple of many women’s eyes earlier this year when “Bridgerton” was all the rage on Netflix but we’re saddened to report that Rege-Jean Page is a taken man in real life!

The 31-year-old British actor stepped out Wednesday night with his rumored girlfriend, Emily Brown, in London where GQ’s Men of the Year Awards 2021 went down.

The couple were hand-in-hand and both suited and booted for the star-studded event. Rege sported a dapper emerald green suit and his lady rocked a sleek black suit with a plunging neckline and a bralette peeking out.

Despite Wednesday night being their red carpet debut as a couple, the pair has reportedly been seeing each other since at least February, according to Page Six, when they were spotted embracing before Rege hopped on a flight.

Back then, Rege was squashing rumors that he was dating his former “Bridgerton” co-star and on-screen love interest Phoebe Dynevor–who has also been linked to Pete Davidson.

His real life leading lady is apparently much more low-key. According to Newsweek, Emily Brown is reportedly a copywriter for well known brands including Nike, Uber and Converse. She currently has no public social media accounts.

Rege might have broken hearts with his new romance but it’s something he’s probably used to considering hearts shattered everywhere when it was announced he would not be returning for season two of “Bridgerton.”

A day after April Fools, the show’s official Instagram account announced Rege’s departure:

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” Adding, “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Will y’all still be tuning in? Let us know!

