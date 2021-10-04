Bridgerton star ‘heartbroken’ after death of Emmy-winning stylist Marc Pilcher from Covid

Stars and fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton have paid tribute to the show’s stylist, Marc Pilcher, following his death from Covid.

Last month, Pilcher won an Emmy for his work as a hair and makeup artist on the hit period drama.

Pilcher had also worked on projects including Downton Abbey and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

News of Pilcher’s death was shared on Twitter by actor Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherstone on Bridgerton.

“So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary hair and makeup designer for Bridgerton season one,” she wrote. “Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award.

“It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others.”

Marc Pilcher poses with the award for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling for ‘Bridgerton’ at the 2021 Emmys (Getty Images)

She added: “My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda, Lou, Adam, Hollie, Tanya and Claire. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc.”

Others also shared their admiration for the late star, with actor and filmmaker Alice Lowe writing: “So sorry to hear this Nicola. The makeup designers we work with are often so much more than that.

“They’re cheerleaders, counsellors, therapists, confidence coaches, pioneers, confiders, carers, magicians, comedians often too. As well as excelling at their artistry. A sad loss. RIP.”