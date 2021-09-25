Bridgerton Season 2 First Look Netflix Teaser Trailer

I love when Anthony Bridgerton is put in his place.
In the one-minute clip, we see Anthony meet new character Kate Sharma (played by Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley).
Simone will, of course, be playing Anthony’s romantic interest, and judging by the first look, it’s going to take on a wonderful enemies-to-lovers arc. She’ll also be joined by newcomer Charithra Chandran, who plays Kate’s sister Edwina.
In the video, Anthony stumbles upon Kate, and by the looks of it, is pretty disarmed by her beauty and grace.
For her part, she’s not too impressed, calling him out on his rude, boisterous manners and sexism. “I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock,” she says.
Kate continues, “When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, whatever makes you think she will accept your suit? Are the young ladies of London truly so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more?”
Of course, Anthony being Anthony responds the only way he knows how — by flirting. “So you find my smile pleasing?”
But Kate doesn’t miss a beat, calling him arrogant: “Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship. I shall bid you good night.”
Which leaves him, reasonably, pretty much like this:
Personally, I cannot wait for more drags like this one! For now, we wait impatiently for news of a release date.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!