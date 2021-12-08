Briana DeJesus Reacts To Kailyn Lowry’s Chris Lopez Sex Claim – Hollywood Life

Briana DeJesus denied Kailyn Lowry’s claims that she slept with Chris Lopez — and warned that said ‘something is coming her way.’

Briana DeJesus shut down claims that she had sex with Chris Lopez. After her Teen Mom co-star Kailyn Lowry insinuated as much on her Instagram Story on Monday, Nov. 6, Briana, 27, issued a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday that denied the allegations and said, “No I didn’t.”

On her Instagram Story, Kailyn fielded a fan question that referred to her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and Briana — who both dated between 2017 and 2018 — that asked, “What did Javiana owe you while pregnant with/after having Lopez child?”

Kailyn then responded with a clip of her sipping some tea: “I don’t know what you’re trying to say but she allegedly f*cked the third one in April so go ask all of them.” The “third one” appears to allude at Chris, the third man she’s welcomed children with.

Kailyn and Chris share sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, together. Prior to their arrival, she welcomed Isaac, 11, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 7, with Javi. On Instagram, Briana offered another statement via Instagram comment (below) that forewarned that “something is coming” Kailyn’s way.

The two have a notoriously fraught relationship. In July, Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana after she asserted that she “physically beat” Chris and broke into and entered his mother’s home. Kailyn’s legal team called the statements false, arguing that they were made “for the purpose of causing” Kailyn “harm” and for Briana to “gain additional media attention for herself.”

The lawsuit came after Briana addressed Kailyn’s absence from a Teen Mom 2 episode in June in an interview with Celebuzz, citing Kailyn’s arrest in October 2020 for allegedly getting physical with Chris during a dispute over their son Lux‘s, 3, haircut. (The charges were dropped in February.)

“I had absolutely no idea that Kail was going to be cut from the show tonight; however, as a cast member who takes pride in being my authentic self and telling my full, true story — the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between — I would be remiss to not address the situation,” Briana said. “Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide.”

“This was back when Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris,” Briana continued. “While I understand Kail (and all of us) want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names — and Kail takes pride in her brand and her podcasts — at the end of the day, she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.”