Briana DeJesus & Javi Gonzalez Split, She Reveals She’s ‘Single’ – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Briana DeJesus is single — the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star revealed the news on Aug. 19, meaning she and Javi Gonzalez have split just three months after getting engaged.

Briana DeJesus, 27, isn’t getting married after all. The Teen Mom 2 star broke the news of her split with fiance Javi Gonzalez on Aug. 19, when she took to Instagram to answer some fan questions.

As you can see below, one fan asked Briana, “Are you single?”, and she said, “Yes”. She didn’t reveal any other details about her breakup at the time, but we can only imagine she’s devastated over it.

Briana was completely overjoyed when she first shared news of her engagement on May 24. Along with a collection of photos shared to her Instagram Story, which showed the couple looking super loved up, Briana said, “Javi asked and I said yes! We are engaged.” She then took to TikTok to share an even cuter video compilation at the time.

The TikTok post, which has been removed (maybe due to their split?), once showed Briana and Javi checking out Times Square and cuddling up in their hotel room during a romantic trip to New York City together. And at the conclusion of the video, Briana revealed her sparkling diamond engagement ring. It was a true stunner, so it’s a shame she won’t be wearing it anymore.

Interestingly, before they announced their engagement, Briana had revealed she and Javi were taking their romance one step at a time. “We’ve been taking it very slow,” Briana shared with E! in early May 2021. “I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he’s not very comfortable. He’s still very shy and he doesn’t really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I’m living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life.”

Perhaps getting married was too much too soon.

Briana is the mom to two daughters — nine-year-old Nova Star DeJesus and three-year-old Stella Star. Prior to getting engaged to Javi Gonzalez, Briana was in a relationship with Johnny Rodriguez.