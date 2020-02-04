Brian McKnight will add Kobe Bryant's tribute song to the final album

WENN / Charlie Steffens

Speaking of his touching assent titled & # 39; I can't say goodbye & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Back at One & # 39; He admits that he would love to do it at the commemorative service of the NBA legend.

Up News Info –

Brian McKnight is to release your Kobe Bryant Tribute to what could be his last album.

The man of the soul wrote "I can't say goodbye" as a moving nod to the basketball ace, who lost his life in a helicopter crash last month (January 2020), and Brian tells TMZ that the track will be in the Ready for your new album, which seems to be the last.

%MINIFYHTMLd96d921f1d7b3892169f3a720873a17e11% %MINIFYHTMLd96d921f1d7b3892169f3a720873a17e12%

McKnight told the store that he doesn't remember writing the song, revealing the lyrics that just came out of it, and that he would love to perform the song at Kobe's funeral, if asked.

<br />

The new album comes out in May (2020).