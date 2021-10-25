Brian Laundrie’s Remains Sent For Further Evaluation After Autopsy Results Come Back Inconclusive (Update) 

Last week human remains were found at the Carlton Reserve in Florida along with items that belonged to Brian Laundrie. Ultimately, it was determined that the remains were Brian’s remains, however, it looks the autopsy results were not able to determine his cause of death and will have to be further evaluated.

According to NBC News, Brian’s family attorney Steven Bertolino revealed that his autopsy results came back inconclusive and that his remains have been sent to an anthropologist “for further evaluation.” Bertolino said in a statement, “No manner or cause of death was determined.”

There is no set timeline for when the anthropologist will conclude the evaluation on Brian’s remains, however, he will be cremated. There are no current plans for a funeral service, however, Bertolino said that there may be a private service held at a later date.

Prior to the discovery of the remains, the search for Brian had exceeded a month after he became a person of interest when it fiancée Gabby Petito disappeared after the two were traveling across the country and sharing their experiencesthrough social media. Brian had returned to his parents’ home without Gabby on September 1st.

Gabby’s was discovered on September 19th, and it was determined that she had been dead for at least three weeks prior to being discovered. The official cause of her death was ruled a homicide by “manual strangulation.”

As we previously reported, dental records were used to identify Brian’s remains. Authorities had previously searched the area for Brian, however, prior to last week, the area had been submerged in water.

