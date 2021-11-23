Last month the remains of Brian Laundrie were located at the Carlton Reserve in Florida along with his items. At the time a cause of death could not be determined, and his remains were sent for further evaluation. Now an official cause of death has been announced.

According to CBS News, on Tuesday his family’s attorney announced that his death was ruled a suicide and that he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

His family’s attorney said, “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

As previously reported, Brian’s fiancée Gabby Petito disappeared after the two were traveling across the country and sharing their experiences through social media. Brian had returned to his parents’ home without Gabby on September 1st. Brian had become a person of interest when it came to Gabby’s disappearance, and a search for him had been conducted, which led to the discovery of his remains.

Gabby’s remains were found on September 19th in Wyoming, and the coroner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Brian Laundrie’s Cause Of Death Ruled A Suicide–Attorney Says He Died From A Gunshot Wound To The Head (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.