Brexit done? Not so fast. Great Britain and the U.S. Enter the new commercial battle.

LONDON – Only three days after their formal separation, Britain and the European Union already disagreed on Monday about a future trade agreement, setting the stage for months of bravado and disputes over how to reshape their economic and political ties.

With Britain's formal departure from the block on Friday night, many Britons finally hoped to leave Brexit's nightmare behind.

But judging by the statements from both sides of the English Channel on Monday, it is likely that hope has not been fulfilled.

In statements in Brussels, the main negotiator in Europe, Michel Barnier, adopted a steely tone and insisted that Britain must commit to preventing unfair competition if it wants to access the market of 450 million Europeans without tariffs or fees.