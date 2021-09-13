Home Business Brevan Howard hires CMT Digital CEO to lead crypto venture investments By...

Brevan Howard hires CMT Digital CEO to lead crypto venture investments By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Representations of the virtual currency stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) – Hedge fund Brevan Howard said on Monday it had hired CMT Digital Chief Executive Colleen Sullivan to lead the firm’s private and venture investments in crypto.

Sullivan, who specialised in crypto-asset trading and blockchain technology investments at trading firm CMT, will also chair the investment committee of a new strategy focused on crypto technology, it said in a statement.

“Colleen’s exceptional track record in making highly successful crypto venture investments will be of tremendous benefit to Brevan Howard clients and underscores the firm’s commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offerings in cryptocurrencies and digital assets,” Brevan CEO Aron Landy said.

Separately, Brevan also said it was launching a new business division, BH Digital, to manage and “significantly expand” its cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©