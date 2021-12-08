Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Brett Young & Darius Rucker Perform – Hollywood Life - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Brett Young & Darius Rucker Perform – Hollywood Life
Entertainment

Brett Young & Darius Rucker Perform – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

A very special holiday-themed episode of ‘CMT Crossroads’ is here, and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Brett Young and Darius Rucker’s collaboration from the Christmas event!

For the first time ever, CMT Crossroads is getting a holiday special! CMT Crossroads Christmas airs on Wednesday, December 8, and features some of music’s biggest stars from different genres coming together to celebrate the holiday season. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the special, featuring a performance from Brett Young and Darius Rucker singing “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.”

brett young darius rucker
Brett Young and Darius Rucker hug it out during ‘CMT Crossroads Christmas.’ (CMT)

The guys teamed up for a soothing performance of the holiday classic, switching off verses as they sang their way through the recognizable song. Brett was dapper in his velvet suit, while Darius kept things a little more casual in dress pants, a button down and jacket. The singers performed in front of an elaborate, holiday-themed set, with multiple Christmas trees behind them that were lit up.

Brett is the leading man for CMT Crossroads Christmas, and will be performing alongside the rest of the artists for a number of duets during the 60-minute special. His other collaborators are Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae. While some of these stars hail from Brett’s country music genre, others will come in to provide the crossovers that we know and love from CMT Crossroads.

darius rucker brett young
Darius Rucker and Brett Young performing at ‘CMT Crossroads Christmas.’ (CMT)

The songs chosen to be performed during CMT Crossroads Christmas come from Brett’s holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing The Holiday Classics. Brett released the album in September 2021, marking his first holiday release. CMT Crossroads Christmas airs on Dec. 8 at 8:00 p.m. on CMT, with an encore at 10:00 p.m. and on Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. The special will also re-air during the week of Dec. 20-25 as part of CMT’s Christmas Week feature.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Who Is Skilyr Hicks? About The ‘AGT’ Contestant...

Beyonce Kisses JAY-Z At His Birthday Dinner —...

Squid Game tops list of 10 most-Googled shows...

Ex-NFL Player Glenn Foster Passes Away Two Days...

MoneyBagg Yo Spends Over $22,000 On 25 Items...

Jonah Hill says Netflix hates his pranks while...

These Celebs Showed Style And Personality At The...

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Attend A Lakers...

‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador Teases Feud With Emily &...

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the...

Leave a Comment