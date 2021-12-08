Brett Young & Darius Rucker Perform – Hollywood Life

A very special holiday-themed episode of ‘CMT Crossroads’ is here, and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Brett Young and Darius Rucker’s collaboration from the Christmas event!

For the first time ever, CMT Crossroads is getting a holiday special! CMT Crossroads Christmas airs on Wednesday, December 8, and features some of music’s biggest stars from different genres coming together to celebrate the holiday season. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the special, featuring a performance from Brett Young and Darius Rucker singing “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.”

The guys teamed up for a soothing performance of the holiday classic, switching off verses as they sang their way through the recognizable song. Brett was dapper in his velvet suit, while Darius kept things a little more casual in dress pants, a button down and jacket. The singers performed in front of an elaborate, holiday-themed set, with multiple Christmas trees behind them that were lit up.

Brett is the leading man for CMT Crossroads Christmas, and will be performing alongside the rest of the artists for a number of duets during the 60-minute special. His other collaborators are Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae. While some of these stars hail from Brett’s country music genre, others will come in to provide the crossovers that we know and love from CMT Crossroads.

The songs chosen to be performed during CMT Crossroads Christmas come from Brett’s holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing The Holiday Classics. Brett released the album in September 2021, marking his first holiday release. CMT Crossroads Christmas airs on Dec. 8 at 8:00 p.m. on CMT, with an encore at 10:00 p.m. and on Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. The special will also re-air during the week of Dec. 20-25 as part of CMT’s Christmas Week feature.