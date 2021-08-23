Brent Oil Gains With Stocks After Worst Losing Streak Since 2018

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Brent oil climbed amid a broader market rebound after capping the longest run of declines in more than three years on economic strains from the latest Covid-19 comeback and a stronger dollar. Futures in London rose 1% after falling for a seventh session on Friday, the worst streak since February 2018. While oil rallied Monday with equities in Asia and other commodities, the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus remains a threat to global demand as it leads to tightening restrictions on mobility, most notably in China. The dollar was steady after surging last week.

Article content Oil’s scorching rally over the first half of the year has run into headwinds as the spread of delta raised questions about the outlook for fuel consumption. The resurgence may prompt OPEC+ to reassess its pledge to keep boosting output each month. The group next meets on Sept. 1. The market will also be looking toward the Jackson Hole symposium from Thursday, which may offer insights into how the Federal Reserve plans to taper bond purchases. “There’s a bit of buying on the dips across risk assets,” said Vandana Hari, founder of energy consultant Vanda Insights in Singapore. “OPEC+’s move will depend on the quantum of price recovery and its sustainability, but the chances of a temporary suspension of the supply boost are looking quite strong.”

Article content The Covid-19 flare-up has also weakened the oil futures curve. The prompt timespread for Brent was 44 cents a barrel in backwardation — where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 92 cents at the end of July. See also: Beating Back Delta Will Take Extra Covid Shot for Privileged Few Asia is set to send excess diesel supplies out of the region to Europe and possibly to the U.S. as the delta variant rips across the continent and dents demand. The price of the industrial fuel in Singapore slumped relative to those in Europe, incentivizing the flow of oil westward, partly due to each region’s current state of recovery from the pandemic. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

