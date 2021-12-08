Brendan Fraser Return To Stardom Is Such A Big Deal

To fully understand what a ray of freaking sunshine that TikTok is, this 2016 interview puts things into perspective. Unfortunately, many turned the interview into a meme, not realizing that Fraser’s mother had passed away just days before. In his GQ profile, Fraser said about that 2016 interview’s format: “Damn, this is the way it’s done now?” Trends, such as the way actors handle press, change often. Being honest enough with himself and the public to say that he needed some time to process that change (and everything else going on in his life) is what really makes us excited to see Brendan Fraser come back.

It’s easy to see actors get excited about their projects and feel like it’s all just part of their press tour, but who could doubt that Fraser is incredibly stoked (if a little nervous) to work with Scorsese after watching that TikTok? Being so up front and open about his depression, refusing to put on a mask and go through that 2016 interview burying his pain, that makes Fraser’s current giddiness and excitement so authentic. Like he’s someone you want to grab a drink with. Actually, Brendan Fraser prefers to shoot arrows and ride horses when he wants to feel calm, so he’s even too cool for a simple beer.

At the end of the day, my point is that very few men can pull of a cowboy hat. Sam Elliott. John Wayne. Clint Eastwood. Brendan Fraser. The hat became a staple of his wardrobe around 2018, when his GQ profile broke. Since then, it’s almost a badge of all the man has gone through, survived, and been made stronger for. Welcome back, Brendan. Shucks, you got me all sentimental.