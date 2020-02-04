Breast cancer: a complete guide | Family

Content:

Overview

His cancer diagnosis will hit him like several gallons of ice water after a banya, the Russian sauna. When you catch your breath, you will realize that you now have a before and after. In the past, the sky is an impenetrable blue, the Odwalla berry random mix smoothie has a sweet taste with a sour touch, and doctor visits are rare. His family is a normal knot of complications, of the complex and thorny type, but not inescapable, and his relationship with his mother is a test.

In the previous one, you failed that test again and again.

Afterwards, the guillotine of death looms every time you look up, the sight of the bottles of Odwalla makes you want to vomit, and a random physical pain first generates a flood of Google diagnoses and then a phone call to your doctor . His family is a knot forever and is made of steel, and his relationship with his mother is a bigger test.

Then, you wonder if you have anything left for that test.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

Self-examination

Starting at some time in your 30s, you will review your breasts religiously because the pamphlets in your OB / GYN's office spread early detection equals the early healing mantra.

He will do it lying in his bed, first with the right arm and then with the left raised on the head and the fingers feeling the bulky reality of the mammary glands. You will do it in the shower, with your hands soaped with handmade soap from a bio store. Your stomach will tighten and your jaw will tighten as you apply pressure on your breasts in a circular motion. That happens because you hate doing it, because feeling your body regardless of the site makes you nervous, and because you really don't have the slightest idea of ​​what you're looking for.

But you will continue to do it, month after month, year after year, because you are terrified. You are specifically terrified of this type of cancer, the type that killed two of your great aunts, your grandfather's sisters.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

You remember one of the deaths: it happened when you were 16 years old. The sister who died was not someone you particularly admired. In fact, you were a little scared of her, of her pursed lips, her look of disapproval and behavior that always seemed to judge the young man.

But, you were also curious. No one told you for sure, but you heard or deduced, now you don't remember, that he only had one breast left after an operation. In the Soviet Union of the 1970s, which is where you lived, nobody bothered to do any reconstruction. You heard that she was wearing prostheses for that empty bra cup where her lost breast used to be and you wondered every time you saw her how it worked. What did these prostheses do? How did you put it in your bra? Did you use it every day or only sometimes? Did you feel cold or warm against your scars?

After she died, you stayed up at night, every night, praying. In the atheist society of his Soviet homeland, he didn't know any god, well, apart from those who are enshrined in Lenin's mausoleum and buried in plots by the Kremlin walls. But apparatchiks revolutionaries, even those as powerful as the father of the whole proletariat, could not help him avoid cancer. MG Silver

So you thought a prayer: a sad collection of words that included please, God, keep, and many promises of good grades and even better behavior. You said that prayer right after you got on the bed and said it 23 times. Exactly 23 times. Now he doesn't remember how he got to the number, but he remembers that he had almost the same religious zeal with which he whispered his homemade plea.

Maybe that number was wrong. Or maybe the god you prayed knew you were an atheist. Or maybe the Communist Party was right and there was no god. But one morning in the shower, possibly 30 years after the day he made the prayer he hoped would save her, he feels something in his right breast. You feel a lump, a mass that was definitely never there before, a presence that is as strange to the dense interior of your breasts as the concept of God was to you when you put your hands together in prayer in the darkness of your childhood room . .

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

If irony had a place in these brochures, I would see it immediately: Russia is no longer her homeland when she finds the lump, but finds it while living there after an absence of 17 years. You left the country when it was still the USSR, sure you would never return: stripped of your Soviet citizenship, you were forbidden to return. You didn't mind at all then. When the TU-154 of Aeroflot went up to the clear sky of Moscow, he said goodbye to what used to be his homeland and, with it, the old fears of cancer, number 23 and the memory of Aunt Grandmother with only one chest.

In the United States, his new home, doctors listen to the story of his family of two dead great-aunts and almost always, unequivocally, discard it. As your grandfather's sisters were, their diagnoses do not count as much as if they had been your grandmother's. But you pick up a booklet in every place you go and those booklets never specify who does it and who does not qualify as family history. Then his mother is diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Although she refuses to undergo a BRCA test and although she still doesn't know about the close connection between the cancer that killed her great-aunts and the one that now threatens her mother's life, she finally hangs her mother's breast self-examination diagram shower head.

As the leaflets advise, try to become aware of your breasts. Your job is to know each knot, recognize each group of tissues, distinguish between what was always there and a new unusual mass. For many months you get out of the shower relieved – "permission to live granted," you joke to yourself. However, always run your fingers over the breast tissue again, just in case, this time lying on your back. In May 2016 you don't have to do that second race. When you get out of the shower that day, you know there is something wrong with your right breast.

Diagnosis

You should see the doctor immediately, leaflets always say, in case you feel a new lump. Most of the time it is nothing, they assure the reader. They claim that most lumps are benign: the result of hormones or breast changes or possibly both. The initial shock of finding a finished mass, by default, to that thought. He has just had a miscarriage, the third in three years, and decides that everything he felt is probably related to him. After all, you're only 37 years old. Your great aunts did not receive their diagnoses until well into your mother's fifties and ovarian cancer, if it is related, it arrived after the age of 55. What are the chances that you, a healthy vegetarian with no history of smoking and no family history that is apparently worth considering, get breast cancer so early in life?

But the next day you call a doctor. Maybe it's the memory of that prayer, the terror that paralyzed you every night and the fact that you are now back, living the last eight months in the country where you first felt that terror. Maybe it's the brochures and early detection equals the early healing dogma that is now rooted in his brain almost as effectively as that prayer when he was young. Or maybe it's your six-year-old daughter and the fear that I may lose you too soon for someone to lose a mother. You don't know what makes you phone and schedule an appointment at one of St. Petersburg's private clinics for expats. "As soon as possible," you ask the receptionist.

As he speaks, he sees his funeral reflected in the doctor's pale green eyes, and remembers that, in the Russia of his memory, cancer is always a death sentence. MG Silver

The next morning, he tells the doctor, a woman in her 50s with hair the color of red henna under her white cap, everything she knows about her breasts, her family history and her recent miscarriage. Although his disease language is English, the terms in his arsenal come from all those pamphlets he had gathered in the United States, but he speaks Russian. The English of most doctors is less rudimentary in this clinic. As he speaks, he sees his funeral reflected in the doctor's pale green eyes, and remembers that, in the Russia of his memory, cancer is always a death sentence. It does not take long to reappear the old anxiety.

To reject hopelessness, you emphasize miscarriage. You want to believe that it is the source of what you found and you want the doctor to believe it too. If the doctor believes it, then it is more likely to be true, at least in his mind. The doctor sends her for a mammogram. Your breasts are tight, pushed and crushed by the machine in the basement. Several days later you come for the results. "Everything is clear," says the doctor.

She agrees with her hypothesis that they are probably hormones and tells her to return after summer if she is still there. It is at the end of May and during all his travels in Scandinavia, while tanning on a Swedish beach, he explores the Tivoli gardens and attends a flat tire in Tallinn, his hand gravitates towards his right breast. The lump stays and, in September, you return to the clinic. The doctor sends you for an ultrasound.

The radiologist, an experienced older man who probably dates back to when you were still living in Russia, frowns as he looks at the screen. "I don't see a mass," he says, "but I don't like its appearance. You should have an MRI." He pauses. "However, wait until the end of your period."

Early detection is equivalent to early healing rings in your head as you stand down waiting for the receptionist to make your MRI appointment by the end of September. It's been three and a half months since you felt the bulge in the shower. What if this is really cancer? How much bigger has it grown during those months? How much will it grow while you wait for your period to pass? Is this early enough for you not to die?

At night, when you dream, you see yourself in a chair: bald and pale, with sunken cheeks and absent eyes, legs covered with a plaid blanket. Sometimes you see your aunt dead grandmother pursing her lips with disapproval and sometimes an army of sick people wandering the halls of Soviet hospitals that you still remember. MG Silver

You sleep with those thoughts and wake up for the next two weeks while you wait for your period. At night, when you dream, you see yourself in a chair: bald and pale, with sunken cheeks and absent eyes, legs covered with a plaid blanket. Sometimes you see your aunt dead grandmother pursing her lips with disapproval and sometimes an army of sick people wandering the halls of Soviet hospitals that you still remember. This is what cancer patients look like most of the time, right? Each one is an unfortunate state of a human being who feels sorry for and awaits death.

One morning, when you wake up after one of those dreams, with fingerprints still printed on your palms, you decide to get a second opinion. An American opinion. You miss the optimistic worldview of most US doctors. In the US, you miss the ease with which they project optimism and miss not seeing a cemetery in their eyes when they talk about cancer.

Then pick up the phone and call the Regional Medical Officer of the United States Embassy in Moscow. Her husband works at the Consulate of St. Petersburg, which is why she lives in Russia, and, although for most routine medical care she sees Russian doctors, she is always recommended to contact an American doctor trained in matters serious. A potential cancer diagnosis qualifies as one of those issues.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

You get what you were looking for in that call. The doctor tells him not to worry: his mammogram was clear, his ultrasound was inconclusive and his age was very early. "I don't think you need an MRI," he says. "But if it makes you feel better, do it." And then he adds: "However, it is not necessary to wait for your period to end."

You weigh his words for a moment. You can take your opinion and give up the 30 minutes you would have to remain motionless in a tomb-shaped tube. The claustrophobic and the optimist in you support that option. It doesn't mean you'll never verify it, you can simply postpone next week's appointment and see if the lump disappears on its own. But you already did it during the summer, right? The memory of that 16-year-old girl praying in her bed prevents her from picking up the phone. You keep the appointment.

The private clinic does not have an MRI machine and you get into a white cylinder manufactured by Siemens in a state hospital, the type that emerges too often now in your nightmare dreams. There, the wall paint is splintered, the halls have drafts and doctors, instead of technicians, perform the tests. After finishing, he asks the doctor who administered his: "What does it look like?" Going out to smoke in the hallway, she shrugs. "Everything seems normal for now," she says. Then he adds: "We still have a few thousand images to review."

On a walk one night that week, you look up and see the full moon. Wishing is a childhood practice, so you look at that bright disk in the sky and make a single wish. But, like your teenage prayer, it doesn't work. MG Silver

Decide to concentrate on your first sentence and forget the second. On a walk one night that week, you look up and see the full moon. Wishing is a childhood practice, so you look at that bright disk in the sky and make a single wish. But, like your teenage prayer, it doesn't work. Two days later, he receives news from the clinic that the MRI detected a mass and that he will need a biopsy.

You schedule that biopsy for the next day because you have finished waiting. A specter of death looms around him when three Russian doctors, his doctor, the radiologist and the surgeon, meet in the room to perform the biopsy. They try not to seem to feel sorry for you, but you know they have already buried you.

A week later, he arrives at his diagnosis and reads the two words he feared all his life: Zlokachestvennaya opukhol, a malignant mass.

Treatment

In Russian, the words zlokachestvennaya opukhol mean a mass of an evil character. Zlo, the first root of the word zlokachestvennaya, can also, according to the dictionary, mean damage, disease, vice, misery and disaster. For you, that lump is all those things.

The day the clinic delivers the report with the two words written in italics by a government laboratory technician, he spends the entire afternoon crying. You cry leaning on the steering wheel of your car after leaving the clinic and while large snowflakes fall from the sky covering the city in fluorescent white. You cry when you get home an hour later, call to tell your husband and look at the snowflakes through the window. You cry that night after sleeping with your daughter, calling your parents in the United States and realizing that the snow has stopped falling.

The State Department evacuates him for treatment in Washington, DC in less than 48 hours. You take your daughter out of school, put on all the sweaters, jeans and boots that your bags can hold and say goodbye to your apartment. You don't know if you'll ever come back.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

Before leaving for the airport, he sits, as always in the kitchen, his daughter sits on his lap. You perform this sitting ritual every time you travel; It is a superstition designed to attract good luck and make that impending journey run smoothly. Since you hate flying, you usually take this time to close your eyes and send good vibes to the pilot, the plane and the Universe. The latter has replaced the god you never learned to feel.

But this time, his thoughts stay clear of takeoff and landing, of turbulence and of being suspended in the air over the ocean. Instead, think about the part that comes after landing: think about your appointments, first with the surgeon and then with the oncologist, and think about what kind of news you will hear from both.

It's been almost six months since he felt that lump in the shower, both for early detection. Has cancer spread while passing from one doctor to another in Russia waiting for good news? How much time you have left?

When you land in Washington Dulles and everyone gets up to disembark, you turn to your husband and whisper that you don't want to leave the plane. For someone who has always waited for this moment, the moment when you are finally free from the debilitating fear of flying, this is rare. In the past, you wanted nothing more than to get out of that plane. Now you want to stay. Facing what comes next terrifies you.

It's been years since you and your mother were close, and it has been even longer for you and your father … But a major illness changes that, or at least that's what you expect. All you want now is for your mother to hug you and tell you that everything will be fine. But instead, she tells you something else. MG Silver

Your parents live in the suburbs of Washington, DC and find you at the airport with flowers. You are glad to see them, happier than when you came to visit under normal circumstances. It has been years since you and your mother were close, and it has been even longer for you and your father. Always critical of his life choices, his fatherhood and his career, his parents are the last people he thinks of when he thinks of support. But a major illness changes that, or at least that's what you expect. All you want now is for your mother to hug you and tell you that everything will be fine.

But instead, she tells you something else. There is a similar diagnosis in your health history now, and a similar lump in your right breast. She didn't mention it when you called to cry, but a scan detected a mass, the same mass that was there last year when her ovarian cancer returned. At that time, his doctor told him that it was probably nothing, partly because of its location and partly because it disappeared after the second round of chemotherapy. But now he's back and the doctor thinks it's cancer.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

You see the same breast surgeon and the same plastic surgeon. That second date you really take together and at first, the nurse believes that one of you is there to accompany the other. But you ask for two paper gowns and for a moment she is speechless. When the doctor arrives, he asks her to coordinate the schedule so that you and your mother can go one after another. The operating room is reserved for the next three weeks and once again you have to wait. By the time the surgeon touches him with his scalpel, it will have been seven months from the moment he felt the lump.

In the appointment with the oncologist you mention this. "Many of those cancers grow slowly," she says. "Three weeks will not make much difference."

Subsequent tests tell you that your lump is large, measures more than five centimeters and wonders what it means. If the cancer inside your breast is slow growing, does that mean it appeared long before you felt it, there were those months when you checked your breasts and possibly even while breastfeeding your daughter, six years ago? Was I there when you tried, and failed, to carry a baby to term for three consecutive pregnancies? Perhaps, you decide, your bulge was the reason for spontaneous abortions. Maybe that prayer worked and God, or the Universe, was taking care of you.

You will have surgery on December 12 and your mother will have yours on December 13. Both decide to undergo a double mastectomy: why worry about the second breast for the rest of their lives? You share the same surgeons, the same operating room and the same hospital room while you recover. When you get home, you empty your surgical drains at almost the same time.

Support for

Many brochures tell you that family support is essential for improvement. There are even separate brochures that advise caregivers on how to care for their loved ones and themselves. From the day of your arrival, you stay in your parents' house, a three-story Colonial with four rooms. He hopes to live with them during the toughest section of his treatment, through chemotherapy and radiation. Because you and your mother are going through the same thing, you want to go through that together.

Your parents' room is on the main level and you occupy the two rooms above, one for your daughter and one for you and your husband. Your six-year-old daughter has been brave throughout the sudden movement, the change of school and the tears she constantly sees you fight. But she is young and the pressure she feels appears almost daily in discussions, fights and complaints. You are not a saint either: it has simply been too much. They have taken you out of your normal life and thrown you into a ravine. You feel that you are still falling.

You have fights. You and your daughter shout at each other. She complains and you break. She responds and you raise your voice. She misbehaves and you scream. You are not proud of yourself for any of this and yet you find that your answer is difficult to control. Your parents find it loud. Your father, especially, cannot tolerate noise. MG Silver

You have fights. You and your daughter shout at each other. She complains and you break. She responds and you raise your voice. She misbehaves and you scream. You are not proud of yourself for any of this and yet you find that your answer is difficult to control. Your parents find it loud. Your father, especially, cannot tolerate noise. Every time his daughter raises her voice to demand something, he is there. Every time he discusses when you ask him to pick up his toys, because you know your parents will complain about the disaster, he is there. Every time any of you close the bathroom door with a click too loud, he is there.

He says nothing, but expresses his disappointment with a heavy sigh, a turn of the eyes and a complaint to his mother. At night, they discuss their breeding failures in tones of silence. As far as they are concerned, you have never been a good mother. Everything she does wrong is your fault, and everything you do wrong is also your fault.

Your father doesn't like you cooking either. The house has an open floor plan and the garlic and onion smell it uses persists long after preparing meals. Hate this smell. He also hates the presence of pots and pans in his sink: there are many of them and they are always there. Your parents don't really cook: their most complicated dish is mashed potatoes served with chicken or beef. You want vegetables, many of them, in your diet, while chemotherapy devastates your body. You jump, jump and broil. He complains.

Fights, cooking, the constant stream of critical comments charge their price. Soon nobody talks to each other. You have a fight, first with your father and then with your mother. She gets on his side. In January, after his first chemotherapy and after losing his hair, he is told to move.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

Side effects

Most of the side effects of chemotherapy are physical: you read a lot about them in the leaflets you have collected since your diagnosis. They will lose their hair, they say, and their eyelashes. Most likely, your eyebrows also disappear, although they may be the last to disappear. You will be nauseous, so nauseous that your doctor will prescribe a pill especially for that. On the second and third day after each chemotherapy treatment, you will feel that a rake has been applied inside and you will spend two days in bed alternating between a sleepy stupor and a heavy, nightmare-filled dream. On the fourth day, you will migrate to the couch to see repetitions of Friends that you will not laugh at. The metallic taste that will develop in your mouth will ruin your favorite foods for years to come. A decade later, she will not be able to drink the Odwalla milkshakes that her husband bought her in the morning of chemotherapy.

Emotionally you will wonder why. "Because I?" It is common, especially as you progress in your daily life and see cancer-free women your age. You will develop a special kind of hostility towards those who are pregnant, plan to become pregnant or already have more than one child. Doctors tell you that your fertility days are over and, even if your ovaries can release eggs after chemotherapy, you should think twice before using them. First, because you never know how cancer cells that may have migrated to other parts of your body react to the onslaught of hormones generated by pregnancy. And second, because you must remove your ovaries completely. With his mother's ovarian cancer history and his BRCA gene, his result is positive, he simply doesn't know what his future can bring.

But why me and hostility will seem like an aromatherapy treatment when your parents tell you they don't love you at home anymore. After they say it, you try to seem indifferent: you turn your eyes, shrug your shoulders and just say khorosho, it's fine. Then you go up, bury your head in a pillow and suffocate your anger. MG Silver

But why me and hostility will seem like an aromatherapy treatment when your parents tell you they don't love you at home anymore. After they say it, you try to seem indifferent: you turn your eyes, shrug your shoulders and just say khorosho, it's fine. Then you go up, bury your head in a pillow and suffocate your anger. You cannot believe that you are being thrown out: are you, your only daughter, sick of a deadly disease and having it at the same time as your mother? Were they not always claiming how different they were from their American counterparts? Families are closer in Russia, they always said. They used that reasoning to meddle in the decisions of their lives, to insist that they listen to their advice, to control their lives.

Now he knows that the commitment to closeness was false, used only when it suited them, caressed their ego or contributed to their parental boasting bank. Your father is the main culprit: he is the one who insists that moving will benefit both you and your mother's recovery. You know that it is your own benefit that you are caring for and you are angry that your mother does not protest. But she gets on your side, as always, and you start looking for a place to live.

Then you make a stupid decision: you convince your husband to buy a house. Later you will know that you would never have made that decision if you had not been ill, if your brain had not been tarnished by chemotherapy and your heart would not have felt like a lead cannonball after your parents' decision. But at that time, being a cancer patient in a temporary rental apartment seems impossible: there is already enough fluorescent light, shady furniture and a pasteurized environment during your hospital visits. Instead of sterility, you want a sanctuary, a space to call it yours, a place that can feed you on the outside while chemotherapy ravages your guts. You want to be sick at home.

One month after your parents' ultimatum, you sign the documents in a house. For the first two weeks, he sleeps on the floor: he cannot afford to buy furniture and the old bedroom set he has stored in a State Department store takes so long to arrive. Some of their dishes and kitchen supplies are also there, so while waiting for them to be delivered, you will eat out, most often in Baja Fresh. You crave vegetables and your pico de gallo is unlimited and free.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

In the afternoon, he parks his car outside his parents' house and waits for the school bus to leave his daughter. The townhouse she bought is attached to a different school district, but she keeps her daughter in the school where she enrolled her when she landed two months ago. No hay ninguna razón por la que necesite pasar por otro cambio escolar y, además, cuando tu madre se siente bien, siempre la recoge. Puede que tus padres te hayan sacado de sus vidas, pero aún así aman a su nieta.

Mientras se sienta allí en su Chrysler PT Cruiser de alquiler mira las ventanas de la casa y se pregunta si su madre está mirando al otro lado. Intenta imaginar lo que ella debe estar pensando. ¿Se siente culpable por seguir los deseos de tu padre y echarte? ¿Ella te culpa? ¿Se arrepiente de no estar enferma en una casa, prepararse una sopa y comparar los efectos secundarios mientras beben té con mermelada juntos por la noche?

¿No le molesta que ustedes dos tuvieron la oportunidad de volver a estar cerca y ella no la aprovechó?

Atención de seguimiento

Durante febrero y marzo, te congelas en ese Chrysler. No desea desperdiciar gas ni contaminar el medio ambiente, por lo que no debe hacer funcionar el motor mientras espera a su hija. Para abril, su madre ha terminado con su tratamiento: "Ha tenido suficiente quimioterapia para toda la vida,quot;, dice su médico. Entonces comienza su segunda ronda: "Tratamos a los pacientes jóvenes de forma agresiva,quot;, le dice su médico. Pierdes la última ceja.

Pronto su madre comienza a sentirse mejor y le ofrece recoger a su hija con más frecuencia. Incluso te dice algunas palabras. Reaparece su cabello, está de mejor humor. Todavía no entras en su casa pero, para mayo, estás hablando nuevamente. En junio, cuando termina su segunda ronda de quimioterapia y su oncólogo le da un descanso de una semana antes de enviarlo a recibir radiación, le sugiere unas vacaciones junto al mar. No puedes imaginar una semana cerca de tus padres, pero tu cuerpo anhela el agua.

Se encargan de todo: boletos, un apartamento de alquiler, comida. You buy a bathing suit that hides your scars, a bandana and a hat for your bald head, and you pack your laptop. You will be sharing a two-bedroom flat with them – you will need a place to hide. You spend hours in your room writing whenever they are indoors. At the beach, you read.

Your mother and you slowly reconcile. You do not know if it is because she misses you or because she feels bad for what happened but she is trying. You do not resist but you are not too eager either. You are still angry and your father,amp;#39;s constant presence does not help. He is still the same – looking for things to criticise, disapprove of, and complain about. You do not cook or make noise at all during that week.

When radiation ends and your oncologist allows you to return to Russia, you have your first glass of celebratory wine in months. It makes you sick but you ignore the nausea. You had been hoping she would agree that you could complete your year-long immunotherapy treatment there. You want to go back because you want your pre-cancer life – the apartment in the centre of St Petersburg, the school your daughter loves, the friends you miss, and the expatriate lifestyle you crave. You want to go home.

(Jawahir Al-Naimi/Al Jazeera)

The townhouse you bought is not the home you want to hold on to. Like the Odwalla smoothies, it is now impregnated with memories you would rather forget, feelings you would rather repress, and experiences you never wish to repeat.

Your mother does not think you should be leaving. "How can you trust a Russian treatment?" she asks you. You do not. You will be getting your immunotherapy in Finland across the border – you already arranged it. It will take an hour,amp;#39;s flight, or a five-hour train ride and an overnight stay, but you are willing to do that every three weeks. You would rather do that than remain in Washington.

You fly out at the end of August just in time for your daughter to start third grade. There is a short fuzz of hair on your head, enough for you to leave behind the wig you have grown to hate. Your parents see you off at the airport, upset and disappointed that, once again, you did not heed their advice to stay. They do not want to be away from their granddaughter, they do not understand why you would choose to live so far, and they lament the separation you create by moving away. They want the family to be close – but, once again, they want it on their own terms.

You settle into your coach seat and much like you bid farewell to cancer fears when you left Moscow as a teen, you say goodbye to the cancer experience you have survived in America. You have left behind the hair loss, the nausea, and the tears. You have designated your house an investment property and relinquished it to renters. You have given small gifts to your oncologist, your chemotherapy nurse, and your surgeon. You hope you will never see them again.

Yet it is not a clean break. As the plane takes off in the direction of the country where your fears began, you know those fears are there to stay. But there is also more. In addition to carrying the taint of cancer forever, your after will also include grief. The grief over the lost peace of mind, the grief over the children you will never bear, and the grief over the relationship with your mother you did not get to mend.