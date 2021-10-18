Breakdown of China’s September industrial output

Article content
BEIJING — Following is a breakdown of China’s industrial output for September, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):
Sep Aug Jul Jun
May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Overall output 3.1 5.3 6.4 8.3
8.8 9.8 14.1 35.1 7.3 7.0 6.9 6.9 Sales/output ratio 98.2 97.8 97.7 97.1 97.4 98.3 96.5 98.5 98.4 98.3 98.4 98.6 Industrial exports 16.8 14.8 11.0 13.4 16.9 18.5 15.9 42.5 9.5 9.1 4.3 -1.8 Industries: Textiles -5.8 -2.5 -1.0 -1.3 -3.0 2.5 7.5 39.5 5.2 6.5 9.5 5.6 Chemicals 0.0 5.5 6.6 9.8
8.6 8.7 11.9 30.8 7.5 9.2 8.8 7.5 Non-metal minerals -1.1 4.4 5.9 8.7
7.6 12.6 24.5 44.8 7.5 7.7 9.3 9.0 Ferrous metals -9.7 -5.3 -2.6 4.1
7.7 10.9 12.3 21.6 10.7 9.6 11.2 9.0 General equipment 3.0 6.7 7.6 13.9 13.8 14.9 20.2 62.4 11.1 10.2 13.1 12.5 Transport equipment 7.9 1.3 4.6 6.8
7.5 7.7 9.8 48.9 8.7 2.6 -0.7 3.9 Machinery 6.8 10.3 10.3 15.0 18.7 22.6 24.1 69.4 15.6 18.0 17.6 15.9 Communication 9.5 13.3 13.0 13.4 12.7 10.4 12.2 48.5 11.4 9.3 5.0 8.0 Power equipment 8.9 5.0 12.7 10.8 10.4 9.8 13.6 19.6 5.4 5.1 3.6 4.2 Products: Electric power 4.9 0.2 9.6 7.4
7.9 11.0 17.4 19.5 9.1 6.8 4.6 5.3 Steel products -14.8 -10.1 -6.6 3.0
7.9 12.5 20.9 23.6 12.8 10.8 14.2 12.3 Cement -13.0 -5.2 -6.5 -2.9 -3.2 6.3 9.4 61.1 6.3 7.7 9.6 6.4 Crude oil runs -2.6 -2.2 -0.9 5.1
4.4 7.5 19.7 15.0 2.1 3.2 2.6 1.3 Cast iron -16.1 -11.1 -8.9 -2.7 -0.2 3.8 8.9 6.4 5.4 4.7 9.4 6.9 Crude steel -21.2 -13.2 -8.4 1.5
6.6 13.4 19.1 12.9 7.7 8.0 12.7 10.9 Motor vehicles -13.7 -19.1 -15.8 -13.1 -4.0 6.8 69.8 89.9 6.5 8.1 11.1 13.8 Cars -9.5 -11.5 -14.5 -13.1 -1.0 -3.5 64.8 95.4 11.0 7.4 7.5 3.0 Coal -0.9 0.8 -3.3 -5.0
0.6 -1.8 -0.2 25.0 3.2 1.5 1.4 -0.9 Natural gas 7.1 11.3 9.8 13.1
5.8 7.0 12.1 13.5 13.7 11.8 11.9 7.6 Crude oil 3.2 2.3 2.5 2.8
3.5 3.4 3.3 0.4 0.9 1.2 1.4 2.4 Coke -9.6 -5.0 -2.9 -3.2
0.3 2.4 4.7 10.3 1.2 4.5 2.2 2.6 (China economics team)