Breakdown of China’s September industrial output

BEIJING — Following is a breakdown of China’s industrial output for September, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):

Sep Aug Jul Jun

May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Overall output 3.1 5.3 6.4 8.3

8.8 9.8 14.1 35.1 7.3 7.0 6.9 6.9 Sales/output ratio 98.2 97.8 97.7 97.1 97.4 98.3 96.5 98.5 98.4 98.3 98.4 98.6 Industrial exports 16.8 14.8 11.0 13.4 16.9 18.5 15.9 42.5 9.5 9.1 4.3 -1.8 Industries: Textiles -5.8 -2.5 -1.0 -1.3 -3.0 2.5 7.5 39.5 5.2 6.5 9.5 5.6 Chemicals 0.0 5.5 6.6 9.8