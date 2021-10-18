Breakdown of China’s Sept retail sales

Article content

BEIJING — Following is a breakdown of China’s retail sales for September, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Overall 4.4 2.5 8.5 12.1 12.4 17.7 34.2 33.8 4.6 5.0 4.3 3.3 Garments -4.8 -6.0 7.5 12.8 12.3 31.2 69.1 47.6 3.8 4.6 12.2 8.3 Cosmetics 3.9 0.0 2.8 13.5 14.6 17.8 42.5 40.7 9.0 32.3 18.3 13.7 Jewellery 20.1 7.4 14.3 26.0 31.5 48.3 83.2 98.7 11.6 24.8 16.7 13.1 Personal care 0.5 -0.2 13.1 14.0 13.0 17.2 30.7 34.6 8.0 8.1 11.7 10.7 Home appliances 6.6 -5.0 8.2 8.9 3.1 6.1 38.9 43.2 11.2 5.1 2.7 -0.5 Office supplies 22.6 20.4 14.8 25.9 13.1 6.7 22.2 38.3 9.6 11.2 11.7 12.2 Furniture 3.4 6.7 11.0 13.4 12.6 21.7 42.8 58.7 0.4 -2.2 1.3 -0.6 Telecoms 22.8 -14.9 0.1 15.9 8.8 14.2 23.5 53.1 21.0 43.6 8.1 -4.6 Oil, oil products 17.3 13.1 22.7 21.9 20.3 18.3 26.4 21.9 -3.8 -11.0 -11.0 -11.8 Automobiles -11.8 -7.4 -1.8 4.5 6.3 16.1 48.7 77.6 6.4 11.8 12.0 11.2 Building materials 13.3 13.5 11.6 19.1 20.3 30.8 43.9 52.8 12.9 7.1 4.2 0.5 (China economics team)