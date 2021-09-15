Breakdown of China’s Jan-Aug fixed-asset investment

Article content

BEIJING — Following is a breakdown of China’s fixed-asset investment for the year to date, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. (Percent change from a year earlier, year to date):

Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-MarJan-Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Primary industry 18.1 21.8 21.3 28.7 35.5 45.9 61.3 19.5 18.2

17.3 14.5 11.5 Secondary industry 12.9 14.4 16.3 18.1 21.7 27.8 34.1 0.1 -0.7 -2.1 -3.4 -4.8 Tertiary industry

6.8 8.2 10.7 13.8 18.7 24.1 34.6 3.6 3.5 3.0 2.3 1.4 Power

1.1 1.7 3.4 7.3 14.4 20.0 25.5 17.6 17.5 18.2 17.5 18.4 Railway transport -4.8 -4.4 0.4 7.1 27.5 66.6 52.9 -2.2 2.0 3.2

4.5 6.4 Domestic investment 8.7 10.2 12.4 15.3 19.9 25.8 25.8 34.8 2.8

2.3 1.5 0.7 HK, Taiwan 15.7 17.2 19.9 24.6 29.4 32.3 50.0 4.2 4.5 4.2 4.9 4.5 investment Foreign investment 8.1 8.4 9.3 10.0 10.4 11.9 22.9 10.6 11.2 11.2 5.3 3.8 (China economics team)