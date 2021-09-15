Breakdown of China’s August industrial output

Article content

BEIJING — Following is a breakdown of China’s industrial output for August, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):

Aug Jul Jun May

Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Overall output 5.3 6.4 8.3 8.8

9.8 14.1 35.1 7.3 7.0 6.9 6.9 5.6 Sales/output ratio 97.8 97.7 97.1 97.4 98.3 96.5 98.5 98.4 98.3 98.4 98.6 98.2 Industrial exports 14.8 11.0 13.4 16.9 18.5 15.9 42.5 9.5 9.1 4.3 -1.8 1.2 Industries: Textiles -2.5 -1.0 -1.3 -3.0