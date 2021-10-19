Brazil’s Votorantim and Canada Pension Plan to form energy joint venture

The joint venture between Votorantim Energia and CPP Investments, Canada Pension Plan’s global investment arm, will include another stakeholder, Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo , Sao Paulo’s power generation company known as CESP.

BRASILIA — Privately-owned Votorantim SA, one of Brazil’s biggest diversified industrial groups, has announced a plan with Canada Pension Plan to consolidate their energy assets in Brazil to create a listed integrated renewables platform, they said on Monday.

Article content

CPP Investments will invest an additional 1.5 billion reais (C$340 million) to increase the venture’s capital base, the companies said.

The new company will have net revenue estimated at 5.8 billion reais based on the 2020 results, and a diversified energy matrix with an installed capacity of 3.3 gigawatts (GW), of which 2.3 GW is hydroelectric sources and 1.0 GW in wind power, they said.

The company will already be born with a pipeline of projects that combine hydro and solar sources, as well as hybrid solutions, totaling 1.9 GW, they said in a statement.

The new company will also be one of the largest energy traders in Brazil, with more than 2.6 average GW sold in 2020 and a portfolio of more than 400 customers.

“By consolidating our assets in a single company, Votorantim and CPP Investments intend to start a new cycle of growth and value generation together with CESP’s shareholders,” said Joao Schmidt, Votorantim’s chief executive.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)