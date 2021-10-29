Brazil’s Vale Q3 profit misses estimate on impairment, lower iron ore prices By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian miner Vale SA (NYSE:) reported on Thursday a third-quarter net profit of $3.9 billion, significantly below analysts’ forecasts of $6.2 billion, due to lower iron ore prices and an impairment at its coal business.

While Vale’s net income fell by almost half from the previous quarter, it surged 34% when compared with a year-ago period.

Vale, one of the world’s biggest iron ore miners, said its quarterly numbers were dented by iron ore prices that plunged 31% in the reported period, as well as a labor disruption at its Sudbury nickel mine in Canada that led to a hit in production.

The miner said it had an impairment charge in its coal business that totaled almost $2 billion, but did not give further details.

In the previous quarter, the company had disclosed a writedown on its coal assets resulting from a “lower long-term price assumption for metallurgical and thermal coal.”

Vale, one of the largest companies in Brazil, said on Thursday it would buy back 200 million shares, or about 4.1% of the firm’s outstanding shares.

“The new program reflects the confidence of the company’s management in Vale’s potential to create and share value in a consistent way.”

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $6.9 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR