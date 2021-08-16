Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SAO PAULO — Brazilian industrial conglomerate Ultrapar Participacoes SA has agreed to sell its specialized chemicals unit Oxiteno to Thailand’s Indorama Ventures PCL for $1.3 billion, the companies said on Monday.

The sale effectively completes a previously announced reorganization by Ultrapar, which owns one of the largest gas station chains in South America.

The company sold its ConectCar and Extrafarma units earlier in the year.

The sale value was equivalent to 10.8 times Oxiteno’s annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the companies said in securities filing.

Oxiteno produces chemicals in Brazil, Mexico and the United States for a variety of end uses, including food processing, agriculture and hygiene.

