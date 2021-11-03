Brazil’s Ultrapar cuts EBITDA guidance for Ipiranga fuel retail unit

Article content

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian industrial conglomerate Ultrapar Participacoes SA has lowered its 2021 EBITDA guidance for fuel retail unit Ipiranga from a range of 2.1 billion reais ($378 million) to 2.5 billion reais to a range of 1.8 billion reais to 2 billion reais, the company said.

In a Wednesday evening securities filing, the firm also raised its EBITDA guidance for two smaller units and narrowed its guidance for a third.

($1 = 5.55 reais)