Brazil’s real tumbles as large rate hike fails to impress

Brazil’s real fell 1.1% after a

larger-than-expected rate hike disappointed traders looking for

stronger action by the central bank, while most other Latin

American currencies dipped as fears of a renewed U.S.-China

trade row weighed on sentiment.

Brazil’s central bank lifted the key interest rate by 150

basis points late on Wednesday to combat surging inflation, more

than the hike of 100 basis points expected in a Reuters poll.

Even as analysts warned that the aggressive pace of rate

hikes in Brazil could choke economic growth, bets for a larger

rate raise had been rising as fears of a fiscal spending breach

fed into inflation concerns.

“One hundred and fifty basis points is simply seen as the

minimum for a hike, so traders seem disappointed,” said Juan

Perez, a senior currency trader at Tempus Consulting, adding

that it felt like the central bank came up short of a more

hawkish stance.

But the real’s decline should be temporary, he said,

as overall trade was coming back and as concerns over COVID-19

lessen. Citi strategists agreed: “Even though the market priced

in the odds of a more aggressive hike, the 150bps is not

necessarily a trigger for downside price action per se.”

Brazil’s economic outlook was also expected to deteriorate,

according to a Reuters poll, with some risks of recession on the

horizon as Latin America’s largest economy holds general

elections next year.

Sao Paulo’s Bovespa stock index was flat, as a

nearly 10% surge in Ambev on strong third-quarter

results was offset by losses in oil and mining stocks as

commodity prices slid.

Shares in Vale fell further after it said the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to open a

probe against the miner regarding the collapse of the Brumadinho

dam, which killed 270 people in 2019.

Sentiment, more broadly, was also hit by signs of rising

tensions between the United States and China after Beijing made

a formal complaint to Washington about the U.S. revoking

authorization of China Telecom’s license.

Mexico’s peso dropped 0.4% after Petroleos Mexicanos

posted a loss in the third quarter. Concerns over the state-run

oil and gas firm’s large dollar-denominated debt have dented

sentiment towards Mexico.

Peru’s sol fell 0.3% as the country’s leftist

government asked Congress for authorization to overhaul the

world’s second-biggest copper producer’s tax code with a focus

on raising taxes on the mining sector. Fears of such a move

caused markets to tank when President Pedro Castillo took the

lead in elections earlier this year. He assumed office in July.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1276.59 -0.49

MSCI LatAm 2151.11 -0.92

Brazil Bovespa 106406.29 0.04

Mexico IPC 51482.54 -0.45

Chile IPSA 4094.58 -0.51

Argentina MerVal 86148.29 0.932

Colombia COLCAP 1404.67 0.04

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.6130 -1.06

Mexico peso 20.3841 -0.41

Chile peso 805.6 -0.06

Colombia peso 3774.75 -0.46

Peru sol 3.9753 -0.25

Argentina peso 99.6800 -0.03

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru

Editing by Paul Simao)

