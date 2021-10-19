Brazil’s real slumps on fiscal concerns, Petrobras slides

Brazil’s real hit six-month lows and

stocks slumped 3.4% on Tuesday as government plans for more

welfare raised concerns of stretched fiscal spending, while most

other Latin American currencies recouped some recent losses as

the dollar retreated.

The real tumbled up to 1.7% to 5.6049 to the

dollar, before the central bank’s first intervention in the spot

currency market since March, helped the currency pull slightly

away from lows last hit in April.

The stumble followed the speaker of the lower house of

Congress signaling he might be open to discussing the

introduction of a welfare program, which could break the

country’s spending ceiling. The moves come ahead of elections

next year.

A higher budget deficit and more debt issuance are likely to

damage Brazil’s financial credibility. Rising inflation is also

expected to erode growth in Latin America’s largest

economy.

“The real should continue underperforming – the higher

fiscal uncertainty is likely to overpower the impact of the

(central bank’s) FX interventions,” strategists at Citi said.

Brazilian stocks looked to mark their worst session

in six weeks, with Petrobras sliding

around 4% after the oil firm confirmed it will not be able to

meet “atypical demand” from fuel distributors in November that

has surpassed its production capacity, raising fears of supply

shortages in the country.

Meanwhile, a 16% surge in its trading debut for Brazilian

payment’s company Getnet Brasil, owned by Spanish bank

Santander, helped cap losses for the main Bovespa

index.

Other Latam currencies fared better, recovering from recent

losses made on concerns over slowing Chinese economic growth.

Mexico’s peso rose 0.8% and hit three-week highs,

while Colombia’s peso inched up as it resumed trade after

a holiday. But most emerging market currencies have tumbled in

recent sessions, as investors grew increasingly concerned over

rising inflation.

Chile’s peso rose 0.7%, tracking strength in copper

prices as supply disruptions Peru, a major producer, drove up

rates for the red metal.

Peru’s sol fell slightly after a community said it

will block a key mining road used by the Las Bambas copper mine

in protest after failed negotiations with the government.

In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said airline Volaris

will accept bitcoin in the country. The cryptocurrency was

adopted as legal tender in El Salvador last month. Bitcoin

hit six-month highs on Tuesday to $63,528 per dollar.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1295.53 0.98

MSCI LatAm 2213.89 -2.62

Brazil Bovespa 110515.07 -3.42

Mexico IPC 52417.57 -0.51

Chile IPSA 3994.22 -0.36

Argentina MerVal 84029.81 1.412

Colombia COLCAP 1414.33 -0.83

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.5941 -1.32

Mexico peso 20.2309 0.85

Chile peso 811.5 0.68

Colombia peso 3764.33 0.06

Peru sol 3.9394 0.04

Argentina peso 99.3000 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick

Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)

