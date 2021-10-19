Brazil’s real slumps on fiscal concerns, Petrobras slides

Article content

Brazil’s real hit six-month lows and

stocks slumped 3.4% on Tuesday as government plans for more

welfare raised concerns of stretched fiscal spending, while most

other Latin American currencies recouped some recent losses as

the dollar retreated.

The real tumbled up to 1.7% to 5.6049 to the

dollar, before the central bank’s first intervention in the spot

currency market since March, helped the currency pull slightly

away from lows last hit in April.

The stumble followed the speaker of the lower house of