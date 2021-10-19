Brazil’s real slumps on fiscal concerns, Petrobras slides

Article content
Brazil’s real hit six-month lows and
stocks slumped 3.4% on Tuesday as government plans for more
welfare raised concerns of stretched fiscal spending, while most
other Latin American currencies recouped some recent losses as
the dollar retreated.
The real tumbled up to 1.7% to 5.6049 to the
dollar, before the central bank’s first intervention in the spot
currency market since March, helped the currency pull slightly
away from lows last hit in April.
The stumble followed the speaker of the lower house of
Congress signaling he might be open to discussing the
introduction of a welfare program, which could break the
country’s spending ceiling. The moves come ahead of elections
next year.
A higher budget deficit and more debt issuance are likely to
damage Brazil’s financial credibility. Rising inflation is also
expected to erode growth in Latin America’s largest
economy.
“The real should continue underperforming – the higher
fiscal uncertainty is likely to overpower the impact of the
(central bank’s) FX interventions,” strategists at Citi said.
Brazilian stocks looked to mark their worst session
in six weeks, with Petrobras sliding
around 4% after the oil firm confirmed it will not be able to
meet “atypical demand” from fuel distributors in November that
has surpassed its production capacity, raising fears of supply
shortages in the country.
Meanwhile, a 16% surge in its trading debut for Brazilian
payment’s company Getnet Brasil, owned by Spanish bank
Santander, helped cap losses for the main Bovespa
index.
Other Latam currencies fared better, recovering from recent
losses made on concerns over slowing Chinese economic growth.
Mexico’s peso rose 0.8% and hit three-week highs,
while Colombia’s peso inched up as it resumed trade after
a holiday. But most emerging market currencies have tumbled in
recent sessions, as investors grew increasingly concerned over
rising inflation.
Chile’s peso rose 0.7%, tracking strength in copper
prices as supply disruptions Peru, a major producer, drove up
rates for the red metal.
Peru’s sol fell slightly after a community said it
will block a key mining road used by the Las Bambas copper mine
in protest after failed negotiations with the government.
In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said airline Volaris
will accept bitcoin in the country. The cryptocurrency was
adopted as legal tender in El Salvador last month. Bitcoin
hit six-month highs on Tuesday to $63,528 per dollar.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1295.53 0.98
MSCI LatAm 2213.89 -2.62
Brazil Bovespa 110515.07 -3.42
Mexico IPC 52417.57 -0.51
Chile IPSA 3994.22 -0.36
Argentina MerVal 84029.81 1.412
Colombia COLCAP 1414.33 -0.83
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.5941 -1.32
Mexico peso 20.2309 0.85
Chile peso 811.5 0.68
Colombia peso 3764.33 0.06
Peru sol 3.9394 0.04
Argentina peso 99.3000 -0.02
(interbank)
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick
Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)
