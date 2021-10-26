Brazil’s real slips on concerns about economic growth

Article content
Brazil’s real slipped on Tuesday as
rising inflation raised fears that the continuation of an
aggressively hawkish monetary policy stance might choke economic
growth, while most other Latin American currencies firmed
against a steady dollar.
Data on Tuesday showed Brazil’s inflation rose more than
expected in the month to mid-October driven by higher fuel and
electricity prices – the fastest monthly pace of increase for
prices since February 2016. Combined with this are fears that
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
the government could breach its spending limit.
“(The data) increases the likelihood of (Brazil’s monetary
policy committee) Copom accelerating the hiking pace tomorrow,”
said strategists at Citi. As per a Reuters poll last week, the
benchmark Selic rate is seen being hiked by 100 basis points on
Wednesday.
The real slipped 0.5%.
Economists at Latin America’s largest bank Itau Unibanco
warned on Monday that Brazil’s economy is likely to
shrink next year as the central bank hikes interest rates amid
concerns over more government spending.
“In view of the Presidential elections next year, it seems
very unlikely that… Bolsonaro will tighten the fiscal policy
belt… As a result, the BRL is likely to remain amongst the
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
underperformers of the Emerging Market currencies,” said You Na
Park-Heger, an FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.
Peru’s sol was marginally lower, extending losses to
a fourth straight session. Peru’s opposition-led Congress pushed
back a confirmation vote on the country’s new Cabinet until next
Thursday, in order to mourn the death of a lawmaker who suddenly
died on Monday.
Most other Latam currencies gained, with Mexico’s peso
hitting a one-month high and Chile’s currency
climbing to a three-week peak as the dollar dipped.
After rising 2.3% to post its best day in more than two
months on Monday, Brazil’s Bovespa stock index fell 0.9%
with banks leading losses.
Petrobras slipped 0.5% after surging almost 7% on
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Monday when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reiterated that
he is considering privatizing the state-run oil company
Petrobras.
Energy company EDP Energias do Brasil rose 1.7%
after reporting a 70% jump in quarterly earnings from a year ago
and approved a shares buyback.
Chile’s stocks rose 1.3%, extending gains to a
fifth straight session, in line with broader EM peers as well as
world stocks.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1334 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1299.91 0.2
MSCI LatAm 2192.72 -0.27
Brazil Bovespa 107623.47 -1
Mexico IPC – –
Chile IPSA 4230.55 1.31
Argentina MerVal – –
Colombia COLCAP 1400.60 -0.1
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.5810 -0.52
Mexico peso 20.1633 -0.05
Chile peso 808.1 -0.09
Colombia peso 3770.53 -0.16
Peru sol 3.9673 -0.04
Argentina peso 99.5200 -0.03
(interbank)
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.