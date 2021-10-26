Brazil’s real slips on concerns about economic growth

Oct 26, 2021

Brazil’s real slipped on Tuesday as

rising inflation raised fears that the continuation of an

aggressively hawkish monetary policy stance might choke economic

growth, while most other Latin American currencies firmed

against a steady dollar.

Data on Tuesday showed Brazil’s inflation rose more than

expected in the month to mid-October driven by higher fuel and

electricity prices – the fastest monthly pace of increase for

prices since February 2016. Combined with this are fears that

the government could breach its spending limit.

“(The data) increases the likelihood of (Brazil’s monetary

policy committee) Copom accelerating the hiking pace tomorrow,”

said strategists at Citi. As per a Reuters poll last week, the

benchmark Selic rate is seen being hiked by 100 basis points on

Wednesday.

The real slipped 0.5%.

Economists at Latin America’s largest bank Itau Unibanco

warned on Monday that Brazil’s economy is likely to

shrink next year as the central bank hikes interest rates amid

concerns over more government spending.

“In view of the Presidential elections next year, it seems

very unlikely that… Bolsonaro will tighten the fiscal policy

belt… As a result, the BRL is likely to remain amongst the

underperformers of the Emerging Market currencies,” said You Na

Park-Heger, an FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

Peru’s sol was marginally lower, extending losses to

a fourth straight session. Peru’s opposition-led Congress pushed

back a confirmation vote on the country’s new Cabinet until next

Thursday, in order to mourn the death of a lawmaker who suddenly

died on Monday.

Most other Latam currencies gained, with Mexico’s peso

hitting a one-month high and Chile’s currency

climbing to a three-week peak as the dollar dipped.

After rising 2.3% to post its best day in more than two

months on Monday, Brazil’s Bovespa stock index fell 0.9%

with banks leading losses.

Petrobras slipped 0.5% after surging almost 7% on

Monday when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reiterated that

he is considering privatizing the state-run oil company

Petrobras.

Energy company EDP Energias do Brasil rose 1.7%

after reporting a 70% jump in quarterly earnings from a year ago

and approved a shares buyback.

Chile’s stocks rose 1.3%, extending gains to a

fifth straight session, in line with broader EM peers as well as

world stocks.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1334 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1299.91 0.2

MSCI LatAm 2192.72 -0.27

Brazil Bovespa 107623.47 -1

Mexico IPC – –

Chile IPSA 4230.55 1.31

Argentina MerVal – –

Colombia COLCAP 1400.60 -0.1

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.5810 -0.52

Mexico peso 20.1633 -0.05

Chile peso 808.1 -0.09

Colombia peso 3770.53 -0.16

Peru sol 3.9673 -0.04

Argentina peso 99.5200 -0.03

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

Comments

