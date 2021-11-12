Brazil’s real slips as rate hikes fuel recovery worries

combat inflation, with more slated.

rate has been hiked by a total of 575 basis points this year to

The real dropped 0.3%, after the comments by

Falling oil and copper prices weighed on the Colombian

firmed after hikes by their respective central banks.

economic recovery, while the Mexican and Peruvian currencies

Economy Minister warned that rising interest rates would hamper

Brazil’s real fell on Friday after the

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

With elections due next year, investors have also been wary

of populist policies from President Jair Bolsonaro who will

likely be up against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

And while the passage by Brazil’s Lower House of an

amendment for larger fiscal spending removed some uncertainty in

the market, the Senate is yet to pass it.

The real was on track for weekly gains of 2%, the most among

its Latin American peers, despite Friday’s fall on data showing

services activity in Brazil grew less than expected.

Brazil’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.2% with

cosmetics maker Natura & Co sliding almost 13% after

it reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly net income. It also

announced a new share buyback program and potential plans to