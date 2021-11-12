Brazil’s real slips as rate hikes fuel recovery worries

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Brazil’s real fell on Friday after the

Economy Minister warned that rising interest rates would hamper

economic recovery, while the Mexican and Peruvian currencies

firmed after hikes by their respective central banks.

Falling oil and copper prices weighed on the Colombian

and Chilean pesos.

The real dropped 0.3%, after the comments by

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The country’s policy

rate has been hiked by a total of 575 basis points this year to

combat inflation, with more slated.

With elections due next year, investors have also been wary

of populist policies from President Jair Bolsonaro who will

likely be up against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

And while the passage by Brazil’s Lower House of an

amendment for larger fiscal spending removed some uncertainty in

the market, the Senate is yet to pass it.

The real was on track for weekly gains of 2%, the most among

its Latin American peers, despite Friday’s fall on data showing

services activity in Brazil grew less than expected.

Brazil’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.2% with

cosmetics maker Natura & Co sliding almost 13% after

it reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly net income. It also

announced a new share buyback program and potential plans to

list its shares in New York.

Planemaker Embraer SA dropped 4% after the

Brazilian government unilaterally cut by 25% the value of KC-390

military cargo aircraft contracts.

“Political uncertainty, coupled with increased government

spending and a 10% rise in YoY inflation, have caused much

strife for Brazilian equities over the past two months,”

Thornburg Investment Management said in a note.

“We have significantly trimmed our exposure to companies in

the country, going from about 8% during the summer to about 3%.”

Most other currencies in the region were set to fall or make

mild gains for the week after the U.S. dollar edged higher as

surprisingly strong U.S. inflation prompted investors to advance

their bets on a U.S. rate hike to as early as mid-2022.

Central banks in Brazil, Peru and Mexico have raised

benchmark interest rates many times this year to combat

inflation.

Mexico’s peso gained around 0.3% after its central

bank hiked rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, as expected.

Peru’s sol rose 0.1% after its central bank hiked rates

by 50 bps to 2% after market hours on Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1285.26 0.3

MSCI LatAm 2192.39 -1.28

Brazil Bovespa 106636.25 -0.89

Mexico IPC – –

Chile IPSA 4515.89 -0.08

Argentina MerVal 96477.70 0.556

Colombia COLCAP 1365.41 -0.03

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.4285 -0.48

Mexico peso 20.6094 0.11

Chile peso 797.1 -0.50

Colombia peso 3885.78 -0.24

Peru sol 4.0186 -0.31

Argentina peso 100.2100 0.00

(interbank)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;

Editing by Alexander Smith)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR