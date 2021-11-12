Brazil’s real slips as rate hikes fuel recovery worries

Article content
Brazil’s real fell on Friday after the
Economy Minister warned that rising interest rates would hamper
economic recovery, while the Mexican and Peruvian currencies
firmed after hikes by their respective central banks.
Falling oil and copper prices weighed on the Colombian
and Chilean pesos.
The real dropped 0.3%, after the comments by
Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The country’s policy
rate has been hiked by a total of 575 basis points this year to
combat inflation, with more slated.

With elections due next year, investors have also been wary
of populist policies from President Jair Bolsonaro who will
likely be up against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
And while the passage by Brazil’s Lower House of an
amendment for larger fiscal spending removed some uncertainty in
the market, the Senate is yet to pass it.
The real was on track for weekly gains of 2%, the most among
its Latin American peers, despite Friday’s fall on data showing
services activity in Brazil grew less than expected.
Brazil’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.2% with
cosmetics maker Natura & Co sliding almost 13% after
it reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly net income. It also
announced a new share buyback program and potential plans to

list its shares in New York.
Planemaker Embraer SA dropped 4% after the
Brazilian government unilaterally cut by 25% the value of KC-390
military cargo aircraft contracts.
“Political uncertainty, coupled with increased government
spending and a 10% rise in YoY inflation, have caused much
strife for Brazilian equities over the past two months,”
Thornburg Investment Management said in a note.
“We have significantly trimmed our exposure to companies in
the country, going from about 8% during the summer to about 3%.”
Most other currencies in the region were set to fall or make
mild gains for the week after the U.S. dollar edged higher as
surprisingly strong U.S. inflation prompted investors to advance
their bets on a U.S. rate hike to as early as mid-2022.

Central banks in Brazil, Peru and Mexico have raised
benchmark interest rates many times this year to combat
inflation.
Mexico’s peso gained around 0.3% after its central
bank hiked rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, as expected.
Peru’s sol rose 0.1% after its central bank hiked rates
by 50 bps to 2% after market hours on Thursday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1285.26 0.3
MSCI LatAm 2192.39 -1.28
Brazil Bovespa 106636.25 -0.89
Mexico IPC – –
Chile IPSA 4515.89 -0.08
Argentina MerVal 96477.70 0.556
Colombia COLCAP 1365.41 -0.03
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.4285 -0.48
Mexico peso 20.6094 0.11
Chile peso 797.1 -0.50
Colombia peso 3885.78 -0.24
Peru sol 4.0186 -0.31
Argentina peso 100.2100 0.00
(interbank)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexander Smith)
