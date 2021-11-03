Brazil’s real jumps on central bank minutes, Colombia’s peso dips

Brazil’s real rose sharply on Wednesday as

central bank comments suggested sharp interest rate hikes in the

near future, while Colombia’s peso fell on growing concerns over

financial risks.

Most other emerging market currencies pared early losses,

trading flat as the Federal Reserve outlined plans to begin

trimming its monthly bond purchases in November.

The Brazilian real jumped 1.6% after sinking to a

six-month low last month on concerns over rising inflation and

stretched fiscal spending.

Minutes from the Brazilian central bank’s last meeting

showed the bank had been considering an even larger rate hike

than the 150-basis point increase last week, underscoring an

aggressive response to soaring inflation.

Rising inflation has been a recurring theme across most

economies during the post-COVID-19 recovery, although the Fed

has maintained a view that it would be transitory.

Still, investors began penciling in a rate hike by as soon

as July 2022. The dollar retreated after the Fed’s statement,

while Treasury yields rose.

“The market was extremely long dollars going into this and

they still are… now that the facts are out, we can take some

profits,” said Scott Petruska, chief currency strategist,

Silicon Valley Bank, Boston.

“Over the rest of the next quarter, I still like the dollar,

even though it’s reversed its uptrend, there are still lots of

things that have been driving the dollar that remain intact.”

Colombia’s peso fell 0.9%, the most among its

regional peers, after the central bank said the country’s risk

premium will rise this year and next to above its average for

the last 15 years.

The rise comes despite a rise in Colombia’s GDP, as

macroeconomic imbalances and international disruptions weigh.

Peru’s sol appeared to have ended recent losses,

falling slightly after the Ministry of Energy and Mines said a

rural community would lift a blockade at the country’s largest

copper mine, Antamina, which had rattled markets.

Elsewhere, Poland’s zloty rose sharply after the

central bank delivered its biggest rate hike since 2000 and

hinted at further tightening as emerging Europe’s largest

economy grapples with its highest inflation in two decades.

The hike underscores hawkish signals from across emerging

markets as they move to contain a recent spike in inflation.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1264.18 0.02

MSCI LatAm 2155.48 1.4

Brazil Bovespa 105803.98 0.24

Mexico IPC 51899.94 0.48

Chile IPSA 4308.72 2.41

Argentina MerVal 90866.86 1.785

Colombia COLCAP 1396.76 0.45

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.5835 1.56

Mexico peso 20.6593 0.57

Chile peso 812.6 -0.04

Colombia peso 3831.48 -0.91

Peru sol 4.0039 -0.07

Argentina peso 99.9100 -0.03

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; editing by Jonathan Oatis and

Alexander Smith)

Comments

