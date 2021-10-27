Brazil’s real gains as bets rise for large rate hike

Brazil’s real rose on growing bets that

the country’s central bank would announce a larger-than-expected

interest rate hike on Wednesday, while Peru’s sol underperformed

as mine protests spread in the world’s second-largest copper

producer.

Most other Latin American currencies were flat to higher as

the dollar weakened ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy

meeting next week. Mexico’s peso rose 0.3%, while Chile’s

currency attempted to extend gains to a fourth straight

session.

The real gained 0.4% as rising worries about the

government breaching its spending cap as well as surging

inflation spurred bets that the central bank may hike its key

interest rate by more than the 100 basis points expected in a

Reuters poll.

“We expect (Brazil’s central bank) to make a more aggressive

policy rate adjustment by hiking rates by 150bps, aimed at

containing inflation expectations and stabilizing BRL. There is

some risk of an even more aggressive move,” said Sacha Tihanyi,

head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

“The risk to BRL is skewed to the downside. We believe that

a 150bp rate hike, with a commitment of another equivalent hike

at the December meeting, will be required to bolster BRL.”

But market experts have warned that the aggressive pace of

hikes – 425 basis points already so far this year – could

squeeze growth in Latin America’s largest economy.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to face

political headwinds ahead of elections next year. A Brazilian

Senate investigative committee approved a report on Tuesday

calling for the far-right president to be indicted for crimes

related to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Peru’s sol fell 0.3% as protests at copper mines

spooked investors about production of the Andean nation’s main

export – copper.

In the latest in a string of protests against mining

companies, Peru’s Antamina copper and zinc mine, which is

part-owned by Glencore and BHP Billiton, said

on Tuesday that protesters had blocked a road it uses, demanding

that it honor its commitments to the local area.

Among stocks, Brazil’s Bovespa index outperformed

with a 1.6% rise. Banks led gains, with Banco Inter

jumping 6.7% as the SoftBank-backed digital lender reported a

strong increase in quarterly profit. It had reported a loss in

the same period last year.

Petrobras inched higher as the government

reiterated that the privatization of the state-run oil company

is being considered – a move seen as highly unlikely by

analysts.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1285.28 -0.83

MSCI LatAm 2205.52 0.88

Brazil Bovespa 108090.37 1.57

Mexico IPC 51990.20 -0.41

Chile IPSA 4174.85 -1.67

Argentina MerVal 88518.73 -0.438

Colombia COLCAP 1414.05 0.05

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.5482 0.42

Mexico peso 20.1665 0.17

Chile peso 804.4 -0.07

Colombia peso 3762.4 0.11

Peru sol 3.9879 -0.33

Argentina peso 99.6000 -0.04

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru

Editing by Paul Simao)

Comments

