Brazil’s real gains as bets rise for large rate hike

currency attempted to extend gains to a fourth straight

meeting next week. Mexico’s peso rose 0.3%, while Chile’s

the dollar weakened ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy

Most other Latin American currencies were flat to higher as

as mine protests spread in the world’s second-largest copper

interest rate hike on Wednesday, while Peru’s sol underperformed

the country’s central bank would announce a larger-than-expected

Brazil’s real rose on growing bets that

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

session.

The real gained 0.4% as rising worries about the

government breaching its spending cap as well as surging

inflation spurred bets that the central bank may hike its key

interest rate by more than the 100 basis points expected in a

Reuters poll.

“We expect (Brazil’s central bank) to make a more aggressive

policy rate adjustment by hiking rates by 150bps, aimed at

containing inflation expectations and stabilizing BRL. There is

some risk of an even more aggressive move,” said Sacha Tihanyi,

head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.

“The risk to BRL is skewed to the downside. We believe that

a 150bp rate hike, with a commitment of another equivalent hike

at the December meeting, will be required to bolster BRL.”